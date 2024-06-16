New Hampshire’s Offense Quiet in Series Finale

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-35) were blanked by the Richmond Flying Squirrels (30-33) at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-0, on Sunday. In front of a Father’s Day crowd of 5,623, the Fisher Cats managed four hits against three Flying Squirrels pitchers, and advanced one runner to third all game.

Richmond starter Carson Ragsdale (W, 3-3) tied a career high with six innings pitched and struck out eight New Hampshire batters. The right-hander only allowed one hit, a single by first baseman Rainer Nuñez, and walked two. Relievers Kyle Cody and Jose Cruz combined for three scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-2) was just as good through the first four innings. The righty struck out four and left four Flying Squirrels stranded on base. But Richmond broke through in the fifth. Luis Toribio led off the inning with a walk, then two bloop singles to left from Carter Howell and Will Wilson helped Toribio home. Dominguez left the ballgame with six strikeouts in five total innings, and with the Cats trailing, 1-0.

Abdiel Mendoza replaced Dominguez in the sixth; Richmond right fielder Jairo Pomares welcomed Mendoza to the action with a solo blast to right field, doubling the Flying Squirrels’ lead, 2-0. Richmond tacked on another run in the seventh on a Mendoza fielding error, and two on Justin Kelly in the eighth. Ryan Boyer tossed a scoreless 1 2/3 innings for New Hampshire in the eighth and ninth.

Although the Fisher Cats offense was quiet, Nuñez set a new season high with three hits, including a double in the ninth.

Richmond finished the contest with 10 hits. The Flying Squirrels, who have a team batting average of .218, reached double digit hits four times this week.

Next week, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin’ Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT. Starting pitchers for both sides have yet to be announced. The conclusion of the Reading series marks the end of the first half of the season.