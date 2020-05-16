New Hampshire’s congressional delegation third most bipartisan in US, says think tank

WASHINGTON – The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School unveiled their “bipartisan index” rankings for 2019 on Friday and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation ranks among the most bipartisan in the country according to their study.

The analysis looked at when members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and their tendencies to co-sponsor or attract co-sponsors on legislation from the chamber’s other party or caucus.

Among New Hampshire’s combined four elected members of Congress, all Democrats, the Granite State finished third out of the fifty states, trailing only Delaware and Maine.

In the study, a score of “0” indicated an equal number of bipartisan and partisan co-sponsorships on bills, with numbers over 0 indicating a ratio of more bipartisan than partisan co-sponsorships.

Among New Hampshire’s Senators, Maggie Hassan finished 20th (0.97883) and Jeanne Shaheen finished 30th (0.68103).

Majority and Minority Leaders Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were excluded from the study, with Susan Collins (R-ME) finishing as the most bipartisan senator with a score of 4.06075 and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) finishing as the least bipartisan senator with a score of -1.64345.

Among the 437 members of the House tracked, Chris Pappas (NH-01) finished 111th (0.28972) and Ann Kuster (NH-02) finished 53rd (0.81290).

According to the study, Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) was the most bipartisan representative with a score of 5.38508 and Gary Palmer (R-AL) was the least bipartisan representative with a score of -1.71257.

Representatives that served fewer than six months as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were not included in the study.

The full study can be found on the Lugar Center website.