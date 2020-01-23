New Hampshire Youth Movement endorses Bernie Sanders for President

MANCHESTER, NH — In the latest surge of progressive support for Bernie Sanders, New Hampshire’s largest youth voter mobilization group, New Hampshire Youth Movement Action, this week endorsed Bernie Sanders for the presidency.

“We’re endorsing Bernie Sanders because his visions for a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and Free College for All align more closely with New Hampshire Youth Movement than the policy plans of any other candidate do,” said Tris Patoine, 22. “Bernie Sanders is the candidate best suited to build the multi-racial, cross-class movement that will beat Donald Trump and enact our shared vision for a just and equitable future.”

Since September, the group has gotten over 9,000 young people across the state to pledge to vote in the upcoming primary. They’ve mobilized students at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State, Dartmouth College, Keene State, Southern New Hampshire University, Saint Anslem College, New England College, New Hampshire Technical Institute, and Great Bay Community College.

Along with a recent Gallup poll, New Hampshire Youth Movement Action has found that climate change, healthcare, and wealth inequality are top issues on the minds of young people throughout the state. With so much at stake in the upcoming election, young voters are eager to elect a candidate connected to a movement that’s powerful enough to transform this country.

“Young people in New Hampshire have the power to ensure Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary.” said Jackson Brannen, 20. “Together we will build a future where education is a right not a privilege, where every person can get the medical care they need, and where we can create a safe, livable future for generations to come.”