New Hampshire Writers’ Project Annual 603 Writers’ Conference explores ‘Telling Better Stories’

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Writers’ Project (NHWP) is hosting its annual 603 Writer’s Conference virtually on Saturday, October, 23, 2021. The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with an in-depth conversation with special guest Geoffrey C. Ward; and culminates with NHWP’s signature Pitch Party that offers attendees the opportunity to make their best book pitch to a panel of professional literary agents, publishers, editors, and celebrated authors. The Pitch Party is being moderated by NHPR host Peter Biello and offers a cash prize of $250 for the winner.

Featured presenter Geoffrey C. Ward is the principal writer of the television mini-series the Civil War (1990) and has collaborated with the series’ co-producer Ken Burns on most of the documentaries Burns has made including Jazz, Baseball, The War, The Vietnam War and most recently, Hemingway, that premiered earlier this year.

Rather than a traditional keynote speech, Ward will be engaging in a conversation with NHWP Chair Masheri Chappelle about his illustrious writing career. Attendees will also be able to ask questions during the Q & A portion of the morning program.

“He has such an accomplished body of work and so much wisdom to share with all writers,” said Chappelle. “We are thrilled to have him as our special guest for this year’s 603 Conference.”

“Many of our members are looking to take their book from page to screen, with the growing need for content caused by the explosion of streaming options,” said Ron Stokes, NHWP Program Chair. “The opportunity to have a conversation with an established and award-winning screenwriter promises to be informative for all who attend.”

In addition to the featured conversation, and an afternoon panel discussion between agents, publishers and authors that explores, What Makes a Great Story, conference-goers will be able to participate in their selection of two of the 12 masterclasses taking place throughout the day. The classes focus on necessary elements of how to tell a better story, how to get a book (story) published, and how to market a book once it is published. Class titles include How to Write a Meaningful Scene, Make Your Story Great with Revision Techniques, Marketing Your Self-Published Book, An Agent’s View on How to Make a Great Story, to name a few. All class presenters are industry professionals. Class instructors and class names are available at https://nhwritersproject.org/2021-603/

The NHWP is offering the conference virtually through Zoom. To maintain an intimate setting, all virtual workshops are capped at 15 attendees, so that participants can be seen, engage in dialogue, and ask questions. More information about the conference, how to access the conference and registration is available at https://nhwritersproject.org/2021-603/.

Anyone interested in participating in the end-of-day Pitch Party can get more information at https://nhwritersproject.org/pitch-party/.