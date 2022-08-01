Fisher Cats slug their way to series win

BINGHIMHAM, NY – New Hampshire found the power in a big way on Sunday afternoon at Binghamton, blasting four homers for the second time in the series. The Fisher Cats locked up a series win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 9-6 victory.

In the six-game set, New Hampshire hit a total of 17 home runs. They’ve homered in 10 straight games and had multiple long balls in eight straight games.

Davis Schneider set the tone with a big fly to start the top of the first, the fifth leadoff homer for New Hampshire this season.

Left fielder Cam Eden and first baseman Trevor Schwecke broke a 3-3 tie with home runs in the sixth inning. Eden finished the Binghamton series 6-for-23 with a double, homer and four RBIs. He delivered the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning last night.

Schwecke’s big fly was crushed to center field for his second homer with the Fisher Cats this season. He had multiple hits in back-to-back games, going 2-for-4 on Sunday.

Zac Cook added a three-run homer in the seventh inning, his 13th of the season. Cook finished 1-for-2 for a walk and two hit by pitches. He’s second on the team in home runs, trailing only Orelvis Martinez (24). Cook has also been hit by 25 pitches this season, the third-most in recorded Eastern League history.

In the eighth, Cook made a spectacular diving catch in center field to add to his big day. He robbed New York Mets catcher James McCann of a hit in his third rehab start with Binghamton this week. Eden showed off the leather with a full extension grab in the fourth, too.

Andrew Moore ate up 4.0 innings in his bullpen start. He allowed three earned runs, all of which came on homers, with one walk and two strikeouts. Andrew Bash (W, 7-3) picked up his team-leading seventh win with 3.2 innings of relief. He has wins in four of his last six outings.

Gabriel Ponce earned his first Double-A save with 1.1 shutout innings in his return from the injured list. Ponce struck out McCann with runners on first and second to end a three-run bottom of the eighth.