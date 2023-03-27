New Hampshire Renaissance Faire seeking community assistance

Monday, March 27, 2023

The 2022 New Hampshire Renaissance Faire Volunteer Crew. Courtesy Photo

Fremont, N.H. – The New Hampshire Renaissance Faire returns this spring for its 14th year and it is looking for support.

Located behind North Road Farm just off NH Rte. 125, this annual, family-friendly, not-for-profit event requires helpers from the community to help bring it to life.

Volunteers are needed for roles such as security, first aid, ticket booth support, front gate support, kids’ area operation, set-up, take-down and more.

Anyone looking to volunteer must be over 18, with exceptions granted in some circumstances with a legal guardian. No experience is needed in most areas, training is provided. Some roles require background checks. People who can help for a full day are preferred, but alternate shifts may be arranged.

Deadlines of volunteering opportunities are April 18 and May 5 (position dependent).

Each year, the festival attracts thousands of visitors for a wide array of educational and enjoyable activities ranging from historical armored combat re-enactments and jousting to medieval handcrafting and more.

Operated by Three Maples Renaissance Corp., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, all profits are donated to charity, with this year’s charities including the New Hampshire Food Bank and Rockingham County Meals on Wheels.

This year’s faire will take place on May 13, 14, 20 and 21. Preparation for the faire will take place on April 29, May 6, 7 and 12 with deconstruction occurring on May 22. Volunteers are needed for all of these dates.

To volunteer, or to find out more information, contact Kimberly Plourde at (603) 252-7939 or by e-mail at nhrfvolunteers@gmail.com.

