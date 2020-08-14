New Hampshire rates well in recent studies looking at giving birth, COVID-19 health improvements

WASHINGTON – This week, the website Wallet Hub announced a pair of studies that put New Hampshire at sixth place nationally when it comes to states to have a baby as well as states with health improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the study comparing states and metrics relating to giving birth, New Hampshire finished second in hospital Caesarean-delivery charges, third in hospital conventional birth-delivery charges, lowest overall in infant mortality rate, and fourth in pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Overall, New Hampshire finished fourth in the study’s “cost” categories, fourth in the study’s “healthcare” categories, and fifth in the study’s “family-friendliness” categories. The Granite State likely would have finished higher overall in the study if not for its 48th place ranking in the “baby-friendliness” categories.

In the study looking into health improvements during the pandemic, New Hampshire had the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country this week, the seventh lowest death rate this week and the seventh lowest COVID-19-positive testing rate this week.

The fully baby study can be seen here and the full pandemic study can be seen here.