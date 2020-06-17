New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest 2019 Winners

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Ink Link was honored to place in nine categories in the 2019 NH Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest.

The full list of honorees is below and reflects the hard-working journalists across the state who are dedicated to providing news and information to NH readers.

In addition to individual reporters and news outlets, the Granite State News Collaborative was also honored for a series of stories around NH healthcare system, Granite Solutions. Manchester Ink Link is a proud member of this collaborative and publisher Carol Robidoux is one of the founders of this innovative news collaborative that includes 17 publications and educational institutions around the state.

Winners are ordered alphabetically by the last name of the first entrant listed or by the news organization Final places will be announced at an event to be scheduled.

Judging notes:

This year’s expanded judging pool included, in addition to New England, judges from New York, West Virginia and Alaska. In addition, three retired New Hampshire journalists judged our college division, which was added for 2019.

Judges were allowed, but not obligated, to give out 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. There are no honorable mentions. So it is possible in a class/category with fewer than three winners, the judge may have decided not to give out one or more places. It is also possible in some classes/categories that there were fewer than three entries.

There are three Lifetime Achievement winners this year. Their names will be revealed in a separate press release in coordination with the announcement of whatever event replaces the banquet. This is a change from last year when the winners weren’t announced until the banquet. The change is designed so that winners can adequately plan ahead.

Rhe Dennis Joos Memorial Award is a single place award. The finalists for first place are listed below.

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership