New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest 2019 Winners

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Ink Link was honored to place in nine categories in the 2019 NH Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest.
The full list of honorees is below and reflects the hard-working journalists across the state who are dedicated to providing news and information to NH readers.
In addition to individual reporters and news outlets, the Granite State News Collaborative was also honored for a series of stories around NH healthcare system, Granite Solutions. Manchester Ink Link is a proud member of this collaborative and publisher Carol Robidoux is one of the founders of this innovative news collaborative that includes 17 publications and educational institutions around the state.
Winners are ordered alphabetically by the last name of the first entrant listed or by the news organization Final places will be announced at an event to be scheduled.
Judging notes:
This year’s expanded judging pool included, in addition to New England, judges from New York, West Virginia and Alaska. In addition, three retired New Hampshire journalists judged our college division, which was added for 2019.
Judges were allowed, but not obligated, to give out 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. There are no honorable mentions. So it is possible in a class/category with fewer than three winners, the judge may have decided not to give out one or more places. It is also possible in some classes/categories that there were fewer than three entries.
There are three Lifetime Achievement winners this year. Their names will be revealed in a separate press release in coordination with the announcement of whatever event replaces the banquet. This is a change from last year when the winners weren’t announced until the banquet. The change is designed so that winners can adequately plan ahead.
Rhe Dennis Joos Memorial Award is a single place award. The finalists for first place are listed below.
Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership
- Granite State News Collaborative, Granite Solutions Project
- Nashua Telegraph, PFAS
- New Hampshire Public Radio, Primary Candidate Forums
First Amendment Award
- Exeter Newsletter, Judge: ACLU-NH’s suit over criminal defamation law can proceed
- Laconia Daily Sun, Behind Closed Doors
- Nashua Telegraph, Nashua Assessing Department
Journalist of the year
- Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald
- Carol Robidoux, Manchester Inklink
- Bob Sanders, New Hampshire Business Review
Dennis Joos Memorial Award Finalists
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s
- Paula Tracy, InDepthNH
- Shawne K. Wickham, Union Leader
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Because this award does not have assigned places, winners will be announced at a later date.
Community Service Award
Class 4
- Judi Currie, Business NH, Climate Change and Sustainability
- Judi Currie, Ray Carbone, Business NH, Affordable Housing Crisis
- Matthew J. Mowry, Judi Currie, Business NH, Nonprofit Supplement
Class 2
- Laura Aronson, Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link, 2019 Municipal Election Voters Guide
- Bob Charest, InDepthNH, A Life Behind the Scenes Where the True Giving Happens
- Nancy West, Garry Rayno and Paula Tracy, InDepthNH, InDepthNH.org Saves Journalism in NH
Class 1
- Roberta Baker, Laconia Daily Sun, Workers with Disabilities
- Roberta Baker, Laconia Daily Sun, Combating anti-Semitism
- Alyssa Dandrea, Concord Monitor, Fighting Back
General Excellence, daily newspaper
- Concord Monitor
- Conway Daily Sun
- New Hampshire Union Leader
General Excellence Non-Daily
Class 4
- Exeter Newsletter
- Hampton Union
- New Hampshire Business Review
Class 3
- Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
General Excellence, magazine
Class 4
- Business NH
General Excellence, radio
Class 1
- New Hampshire Public Radio
General Excellence, digital presence
Class 2
- InDepthNH
- Manchester InkLink
- The Rochester Voice
Class 1
- Nashua Telegraph
- New Hampshire Public Radio
- New Hampshire Union Leader
Photographer of the year
- Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor
- Jeffrey Hastings, Freelance
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph
Editorial writing
Class 4
- Patrick Cronin, Hampton Union
- Patrick Cronin, Exeter Newsletter
- Matthew J. Mowry, Business NH
Class 1
- Bill Bilodeau, Keene Sentinel
- Matthew Burdette, Nashua Telegraph
- Casey Junkins, Nashua Telegraph
General News Story
Class 4
- Kathie Ragsdale, Matthew J. Mowry, Business NH, Laconia’s Balancing Act
- Bob Sanders, New Hampshire Business Review, Shaking off the shutdown
- Barbara Tetreault, Berlin Sun, City forced to close Brown Elementary School
Class 3
- Abbe Hamilton, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Town, mother at odds over grave decoration
- Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, “I always dreamt…he’d come home”
Class 2
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Special report: Rollinsford water mismanagement
Class 1
- Caitlin Andrews, Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor, Leung Investigation
- Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader, Conlon vs. MacDonald
- Grace Pecci, Dean Shalhoup and Matt Burdette, Nashua Telegraph, Fairgrounds
Spot news story
Class 4
- Barbara Tetreault, Berlin Sun, Driver charged with killing 7 in horrific Randolph crash
Class 3
- Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Teen burned in Tesla crash dies
- Ashley Saari, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, KSC student injured in Dublin crash
Class 2
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat, ‘People will die’: Body bags protest urges opening shelters
- Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice, Gunman shoots at officer, holes up in woods
Class 1
- Michael Cousineau, Todd Feathers and Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader, 15-hour hotel standoff leaves 3 dead
- Adam Drapcho, Michael Mortensen, Laconia Daily Sun, Two friends killed when boats collide
- Staff, New Hampshire Union Leader, Tragedy on the Highway
Investigative story/series
Class 4
- Rob Greene, Michael Kitch, Ryan Lessard, Melanie Plenda, Sheryl Rich-Kern, Barbara Tetreault, Granite State News Collaborative, Hub, and Spoke Investigation
- Tony Schinella, Concord School Officials Not Credentialed Series
Class 2
- Nancy West, InDepthNH, Should Police Investigate Their Own After Officer-Involved Shootings
Class 1
- Caitlin Andrews, Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor, Leung Investigation
- Casey McDermott, New Hampshire Public Radio, Lawmakers’ Personal and Public Interests Often Overlap
- Casey McDermott, New Hampshire Public Radio, As Lobbying in N.H. Grows More Complex, It’s Nearly Impossible to Follow the Money
Crime/Court Reporting
Class 4
- Anna Berry, Annmarie Timmins, Meaghan Breen, Granite State News Collaborative, Piece of the Puzzle: Drug Courts in New Hampshire
- Mary C. Constance, New Boston Beacon, Telephone scams impacting residents
- Tony Schinella, Bicentennial Square Attempted Murder
Class 2
- Pat Grossmith, Manchester InkLink, Same man, same woman, same crime – but this time assault was deadly
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat, A look inside ICE detention in Strafford County
- Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice, Dean Smoronk: A life of drug enterprise results in lives lost
Class 1
- Alyssa Dandrea, Concord Monitor, Fighting Back
- Breanna Edelstein, Eagle-Tribune, Tuttle series
- Jason Moon, Taylor Quimby, Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio, Bear Brook: A break in the case
Health Reporting
Class 4
- Annmarie Timmins, Sheryl Rich-Kern, Granite State News Collaborative – Solutions From The Frontlines
- Rob Greene, Michael Joseph, Ryan Lessard, Melanie Plenda, Sheryl Rich-Kern, Barbara Tetreault, – Granite State News Collaborative – Hub and Spoke
- Susan Geier, Pat Grossmith, Dave Solomon, Erica Swallow, Granite State News Collaborative, Follow The Money Project
Class 3
- Abbe Hamilton, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, CBD retail on the rise
Class 2
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Nourishing help: The evolving roles of schools
- Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice, A mental health emergency gets a slow response
Class 1
- Jonathan Phelps, New Hampshire Union Leader, NH residents stuck with huge health care bills from suspended ‘insurance’ companies
- Taylor Quimby – New Hampshire Public Radio – Patient Zero
- Leah Willingham – Concord Monitor – Opioid Crisis’s Impact
Feature Story
Class 4
- Ryan Lessard, Breweries Have a Bone to Pick Over ‘Selective’ Enforcement of Dog Rules
- Kathie Ragsdale, Granite State News Collaborative, Rest in Peace Red
- Max Sullivan, Hampton Union, Trump signs: Neighbors divided, not divisive
Class 3
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Community mourns Jaffrey teen
- Tim Goodwin, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Visa woes force couple’s Brexit
- Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, A Star In the Darkness
Class 2
- Rob Greene, Manchester Ink link, Tiny Home Built By Student with 5K Grant Makes Big Difference for NH Refugee Farmers
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Inside Spaulding High School’s iconic clock tower
- Paula Tracy, InDepthNH, The Secret Life of NH’s Endangered Mountain Butterfly
Class 1
- Hadley Barndollar, Deb Cram, Portsmouth Herald, Will to Walk
- Sean Hurley, New Hampshire Public Radio, The Snow Rangers of Mount Washington
- Nick Stoico, Concord Monitor, D-Day: N.H. veterans recall service 75 years later
Business/Economic Reporting
Class 4
- Roberta Baker – Encore Boston Harbor series
- Michael Kitch, New Hampshire Business Review – New Hampshire’s independent bookstores turn a new page
- Sheryl Rich-Kern, Matthew J. Mowry, Business NH – NH’s Taxing Dilemma
Class 2
- Garry Rayno, InDepthNH, Northern Pass Didn’t Want To Take No For An Answer
Class 1
- Michael Cousineau, New Hampshire Union Leader, What’s Working.
- Adam Urquhart and Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph, Cost of Addiction
- Leah Willingham, Concord Monitor, Trudy Needs a Home.
Entertainment/Arts Reporting
Class 4
- Haley Dufour, New Boston Beacon, How to make your own NH maple syrup
- Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon, Searching the area for the best New England IPA
- Tony Schinella, Long Lost Art Of Poetry Not Lost On Concord’s Currie: Watch
Class 3
- Meghan Pierce, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Third act for Whitmore family at Players
Class 2
- Constance Cherise, Manchester Ink Link, Livingston Taylor: To Thine Own Self Be True
- Constance Cherise, Manchester Ink Link, Do You Believe? Manchester native Jodi Katz on the Road with Cher
- Constance Cherise, Manchester Ink Link, Won’t You Be My Neighbor: What Would Fred think of the world we live in today?
Class 1
- Peter Biello, Rachel Cohen, New Hampshire Public Radio, Snatam Kaur Takes The Stage at The Grammys
- Meg McIntyre, Keene Sentinel, Newtown native’s art installation at Keene State evokes the trauma of gun violence
- Julia Ann Weekes, New Hampshire Union Leader, The Elvis Room
Columnist of the Year
Class 4
- Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon
Class 2
- Rob Azevedo, Manchester Ink link
- Chandra Bozelko, Foster’s Daily Democrat
Class 1
- Ray Duckler, Concord Monitor
- Mark Hayward, New Hampshire Union Leader
- Dean Shalhoup, Nashua Telegraph
Sports News
Class 3
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Leaving a legacy
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Game of a lifetime
Class 1
- Tom King, Nashua Telegraph, Silver Knights
- Tom King, Nashua Telegraph, Super Bowl
- Tim O’Sullivan, Concord Monitor, Concord’s Blake officially named New York Yankees pitching coach
Sports Feature
Class 4
- Steve Enman, Berlin Sun, Remembering a disaster: 50 years after the Notre Dame Arena collapse
Class 3
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Helping student-athletes ‘make the most of it’,
Class 2
- Mike Whaley, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Recovering Friel recounts near-death experience
Class 1
- Lloyd Jones, Conway Daily Sun, “Camden Bailey”
- Tom King, Nashua Telegraph, Lyzsczyk will catch on quickly at Rivier
- Tim O’Sullivan, ConcordMonitor, Basketball helps Pembroke star senior overcome anxiety
Sports Columnist of the Year
Class 2
- George Liset, InDepthNH
- Andrew Sylvia, Manchester Ink Link
- Mike Whaley, Foster’s Daily Democrat
Class 1
- Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph
- Hector Longo, Nashua Telegraph
- Dean Shalhoup, Nashua Telegraph
Sports Feature Photo
Class 4
- Jeffrey Hastings – Celebrating Boston Style
Class 1
- Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor, Soccer Champs Again
- Geoff Forester, ConcordMonitor, Baseball bubble
- Adam Urquhart, Nashua Telegraph, A Cut Above
Sports Action Photo
Class 4
- Jeffrey Hastings, One Last Defensive Move
Class 3
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Neal Brennan Comebacker
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Molly Dishong alpine skiing
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Haylie Drew Long Jump
Class 1
- Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor, Biker Catchup
- Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor, Ouch
- Carl Russo, Eagle-Tribune, Rare air
Sports Page
Class 1
- Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph, Victorious
- Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph, Pats are 9-1
- Alan Greenwood, Nashua Telegraph, Stanley Cup Final Game 7
General News Photo
Class 4
- Eric Anderson, Bow Times, Memorial Day
- Jeffrey Hastings, Manchester Honors Veterans
Class 1
- Jeffrey Hastings, Nashua Telegraph, A Dazed Look
- David Lane, Union Leader, After the flood
- David Lane, Union Leader, 30 happy coworkers
Spot News Photo
Class 4
- Keith Gentili, New Boston Beacon, Ice Jam 2: Back to the River
- Jeffrey Hastings, Paramedics Revive Dogs Rescued From Fire
- Tony Schinella, Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Reported In Concord’s West End
Class 3
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Pinning down votes
- Ben Conant, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Blaze of Glory
Class 2
- Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice – Veterans get a warm thank you for their service
Class 1
- Ali Oshinskie, New Hampshire Public Radio, Bear Brook Victims Identified
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Only a Drill
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – River Action
Feature Photo
Class 4
- Jeffrey Hastings, 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Carly Hippert, New Boston Beacon, A Century Apart
- Carl Russo, Derry News, Life imitates art
Class 3
- Ashley Saari, Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, Hive is Alive
Class 2
- Harrison Thorp, The Rochester Voice, Hooping it up at Farm Museum’s Children’s Day
Class 1
- Jason Moon, New Hampshire Public Radio, Birddoggers in Action
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Celebration
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph – Night Out
Picture Essay
Class 4
- Jeffrey Hastings, Ride For The Fallen 7
Class 1
- Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor, Monks Come to Town.
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph, Pumpkin Festival Fun.
- Mathew Plamondon, Nashua Telegraph, Blizzard Blast.
Graphic/Cartoon/Illustration
Class 4
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Nonprofits & NH / Jayson Martin, Bow Times
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Nonprofits by the Numbers
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Designing Communities for Growth
Class 2
- Peter Noonan, Manchester Ink Link, NH Primary Secret
- Peter Noonan, Manchester Ink Link, Trump Fourth of July
- Peter Noonan, Manchester Ink Link, Best and Whitest
Class 1
- Matthew Burdette, Nashua Telegraph, Patriots Pride
- Janis Carroll, Laconia Daily Sun, Snow, man
- Tom Lynch, New Hampshire Union Leader, Who’s getting NH’s donations
Front Page
Class 1
- Barbara Anderson, New Hampshire Union Leader, “Tragedy on the Highway”
- Matthew Burdette, Nashua Telegraph, Don’t Drink the Water.
- Tom Lynch, New Hampshire Union Leader, 15-hour hotel standoff leaves 3 dead.
Magazine Cover
Class 4
- Christine Carignan, Trayce Gregoire, Business NH, NH’s Top Women-Led Businesses
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, The Business of Beards
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Ageism and NH’s Workforce
Class 1
- Lee Guerringue, Conway Daily Sun, “North Conway Magazine Cover”
Feature page
Class 4
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Barber Shops: From Dying Industry to Booming Business
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, Marketing Tourism on a Dime
- Christine Carignan, Business NH, The Business of Beards
Class 1
- Matt Hannon, Nashua Telegraph, Take Me Home Tonight
- Matt Burdette, Nashua Telegraph, Local artist’s exhibit lands at ArtHub gallery
- Staff, Nashua Telegraph, A Flair for Fare
Special Section
Class 4
- Christine Carignan, Matthew J. Mowry, and staff, Business NH, 2019 Human Resources Guide
- Christine Carignan, Matthew J. Mowry, and staff, Business NH, Health Care Guide
- Staff, Berlin Sun, Jericho ATV Festival Continues to Grow
Class 1
- Lloyd Jones, Conway Daily Sun, “Winter Sports”
- Staff, New Hampshire Union Leader, New Hampshire Innovators
- Staff, Nashua Telegraph, 40 Under Forty
Best Use of Audio – News
Class 1
- Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio – Poor? Found Not Guilty? N.H. Sends You a Bill, Anyway
- Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, New Hampshire Public Radio – Stranglehold: The Identity Crisis
- Annie Ropeik, New Hampshire Public Radio – The Aftermath of Racist Bullying in Hampton School
Best Use of Audio – Feature
Class 1
- Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio – Model Citizen? No. But Exeter Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute
- Sean Hurley, New Hampshire Public Radio – Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington’s Harvard Cabin
- Jason Moon, New Hampshire Public Radio – Tired of Campaign ‘Manipulation’ N.H. Voters Get Trained in the Art of the Bird Dog
Best Use of Video – News
Class 4
- Tony Schinella, Granite Staters Mourn Friends, Family At Homeless Persons’ Vigil
Class 1
- Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Public Radio, Candidates Give Their Elevator Pitch
Best Use of Video – Feature
Class 4
- Tony Schinella, Long Lost Art Of Poetry Not Lost On Concord’s Currie: Watch
Class 2
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – A family in arms
- Kyle Stucker, Foster’s Daily Democrat – Fueled by sobriety: Dover man running 50 marathons in 50 states
Class 1
- Samantha Hayes, Keene Sentinel, Trusty steeds changing lives
- Cecily Weisburgh and Samantha Hayes, Keene Sentinel, Walldogs in Keene: An unforgettable journey
Podcast – Limited series
Class 1
- Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, New Hampshire Public Radio, Stranglehold
- Taylor Quimby, New Hampshire Public Radio, Patient Zero
Podcast – Reoccurring
Class 2
- Wayne D. King, InDepthNH, NH Secrets, Legends and Lore
Class 1
- Nick Capodice, Hannah McCarthy, New Hampshire Public Radio, Civics 101
- Sam Evans-Brown, New Hampshire Public Radio, Outside/In
Best Use Social Media
Class 1
- Staff, New Hampshire Public Radio,
- Staff, New Hampshire Public Radio, Exploring Route 4
- Dan Tuohy, New Hampshire Public Radio, Trump Rally