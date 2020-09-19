New Hampshire political world mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

As condolences continue to stream in from across the world, here are a collection of tweets from New Hampshire political officials honoring her memory upon hearing the news of her death.

We will add condolences found as they become available.

I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. This is a devastating loss for our country. May her memory and legacy live on, and may her example always guide us in the struggle ahead for justice, equality, and reproductive rights. https://t.co/gRYnD7rF3F — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg always fought for justice and a better vision for our nation. She was a champion of equality for all. RBG served with courage, grace & an unshakeable moral compass. She leaves the US a more fair & just nation. We must strive to build upon her enduring legacy. https://t.co/Au5dYX0u19 — Annie Kuster (@AnnMcLaneKuster) September 19, 2020

America has lost its greatest champion of women’s rights in a generation. pic.twitter.com/SBfoAEdPOm — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Our prayers and sympathies are with Justice Ginsburg’s family. — Matt Mowers (@mowers) September 19, 2020

It is with a heavy heart we learn of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a firebrand in her own right. A talented attorney and jurist, her example of tenacity and perseverance was an example for all. RIP #NH02 #NHPOLITICS pic.twitter.com/YYg9pbNyia — Steve Negron (@SteveNegronNH) September 18, 2020

STATEMENT from Corky Messner on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg>> pic.twitter.com/nlcaSBK7TY — Corky Messner for Senate (@CorkyForSenate) September 19, 2020

Valerie and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the entire family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 19, 2020

Erin and I are devastated to hear of the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg gave full meaning to the promise of words inscribed above the entrance to the Supreme Court: “Equal Justice Under Law”. (1/2) — Dan Feltes (@DanFeltesNH) September 19, 2020

She was a trailblazing champion for equality, reproductive rights, and the fight for justice for marginalized communities. Erin and my deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones and for our democracy. (2/2) — Dan Feltes (@DanFeltesNH) September 19, 2020

“As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things + we’ll all be better off for it.” We’re all better because of your reign. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. — Rep. Matt Wilhelm (@WilhelmForNH) September 19, 2020





Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and a champion for women’s equality. Our country is stronger and more just because of her life’s work. I join all Americans in mourning the loss of this giant who helped move our country toward a more perfect union. May she rest in peace. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) September 19, 2020





She would not want us to mourn. We are gutted, but RBG would not have given up, and neither should we. We must continue to fight and look for decency and humanity in each other and in just 4 Republicans with consciences. We must fight for our rights as she did. #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/5tQs0oNXkE — Martha S. Hennessey (@hennessey4nh) September 19, 2020





Rest in peace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. My prayers are with Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. May her drive, determination, dedication, passion, and legacy never be forgotten. — Alexandria Knox For NH State Representative (R) (@AlexKnoxGOP) September 19, 2020





As an elected official, a lawyer and a women I am crestfallen at the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg but will forever be inspired by her integrity and determination #nhpolitics https://t.co/iU5EtX35zY — Donna Soucy (@DonnaSoucy) September 19, 2020





I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and everyone who knew her. May she Rest In Peace. — Robert Kliskey for State House (R) (@RobertKliskeyNH) September 19, 2020





A hero, an icon, an unyielding defender of women's rights and of our Constitution. Our country was made better by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/vQ5mqD9DI0 — Cinde Warmington for Executive Council (@cindewarmington) September 19, 2020





Such a tremendous loss for our country. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/93CWZBOVr3 — Wendy E.N Thomas NH State Rep (@WendyENThomas) September 19, 2020





I’m heartbroken. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon who fought for equity, justice and women’s rights. Her impact on gender equality will live on for generations. Rest In Peace. #RIPRGB — Mayor Joyce Craig (@MayorJoyceCraig) September 19, 2020





Rest Peacefully, Justice Ginsburg there are not enough words to express what a giant you were in the eyes of so many women (and men who stood alongside of you as allies) in your journey toward equality. You most certainly left this world a better place for the work you've done. — Rep. Megan Murray (@MeganMurray4NH) September 19, 2020













We have lost so much. RIP RGB. 💔💔💔💔💔 — Beth Crooker for NH State Rep (@bccgone) September 19, 2020





Rest in power. To everyone on here our lives are at stake now. Our democracy is in danger. https://t.co/seXDk6Mjxw — Carlos Cardona (@NhCardona603) September 18, 2020





"I would like to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability." – RBG We will remember you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VqlQxoneDX — Cassandra Levesque (@Cassandra4NH) September 18, 2020





I am inconsolable.💔 — Francesca Diggs New Hampshire (@Diggs4NH) September 18, 2020





With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America has lost a giant of law, a woman who did so much for so many. May she rest in peace. — Lou D'Allesandro (@LouDallesandro) September 18, 2020





No please nooo, not her 🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢#nhpolitics. https://t.co/AwnQBGDZiG — Safiya Wazir — NH State Representative (@WazirNh) September 18, 2020









Horrific news. A very sad day for America. https://t.co/XpqLWXU8Iw — Wendy E.N Thomas NH State Rep (@WendyENThomas) September 18, 2020





Rest In Peace Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co/nmRlFqPd2M — Rep. Manny Espitia (@mannyfornh) September 18, 2020





