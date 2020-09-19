New Hampshire political world mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Friday, September 18, 2020

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

As condolences continue to stream in from across the world, here are a collection of tweets from New Hampshire political officials honoring her memory upon hearing the news of her death.

We will add condolences found as they become available.






















