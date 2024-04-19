New Hampshire on losing end of shutout

PORTLAND, Maine – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5) couldn’t keep the pace of the Portland Sea Dogs (6-4) at Hadlock Field Thursday afternoon, falling 3-0. Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez struck out nine batters and allowed three hits in his five scoreless innings.

Portland scored its three runs against the New Hampshire bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings. Right-hander Gabriel Ponce (L, 0-1) allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings in his first game with New Hampshire after getting activated from the Development List on Tuesday. After Ponce, reliever Eric Pardinho tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up a pair of unearned runs.

Portland starter Zach Penrod did not allow a hit through five scoreless innings. In the top of the sixth with one out, Penrod allowed a walk to Glenn Santiago and a single to Alan Roden to end his day with 5 1/3 scoreless innings and six strikeouts. Ryan Zeferjahn (W, 1-0) struck out one batter in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Aside from Roden’s single, designated hitter Zach Britton, third baseman Alex De Jesus and second baseman Miguel Hiraldo also finished with a hit. As a team, New Hampshire left three runners in scoring position.

Catcher Andrés Sosa threw out three would-be base stealers in the Thursday loss, following up Phil Clarke’s 3-for-4 performance throwing out runners in Wednesday’s game.