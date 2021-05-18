New Hampshire Lottery sets record

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Lottery set its all-time annual sales record—and there are still seven weeks to go in the fiscal year.

According to unaudited figures, New Hampshire Lottery sales exceeded the previous record high of $392.2 million last month. The New Hampshire Lottery, which has already generated a record $107 million in net profit this year, is on pace to generate $130 million in net profit, all of which supports education in New Hampshire.

The previous record net profit was $105.5 million, which was set in Fiscal Year 2019.

As of Monday, May 17, New Hampshire Lottery gross sales have exceeded $434 million, marking a more than 30-percent year-over-year increase. Lottery sales are averaging nearly $10.2 million per week across all games.

Over the past five years, New Hampshire Lottery annual sales have jumped by more than $116 million or more than 37.5 percent.