New Hampshire Liquor Commission Surpasses $4 Billion in Revenue

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) recently completed its most successful sales year in history, surpassing $4 billion in total net revenue delivered to the state of New Hampshire since it was founded in 1934. In Fiscal Year 2021, NHLC sales reached $765 million, a 5-percent increase or $36.5 million over the previous year. Total net revenue reached $155 million, which supports essential state services, including education, health and social services, transportation, natural resource protection, addiction treatment and prevention programs.

NHLC marked the milestone by launching a new website, www.wheredoesthemoneygonh.com, which provides information on NHLC’s business and the impact the $4 billion in net revenue has had on the Granite State.

“Surpassing the $4 billion milestone is a monumental achievement for NHLC and it is made possible by the dedication of thousands of employees who have worked for our organization over the past 86 years,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Our business has evolved tremendously, especially in the last 10 years. Thanks to our strategic investments, including renovating nearly half of our NH Liquor & Wine Outlets, launching a new e-commerce website, implementing technology enhancements and developing sophisticated marketing and communications efforts, we have built a nationally recognized brand that is poised to continue to offer customers the best selection and savings on wine and spirits and to deliver substantial profits for New Hampshire citizens.”

“For decades, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done a tremendous job growing their brand and offering premium customer service to New Hampshire residents and visitors,” said Governor Chris Sununu.