New Hampshire Liquor Commission adding store on Gold Street

Concord, NH – Construction will begin shortly on a new 13,000-square-foot NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in New Hampshire’s largest city and along its premier retail shopping corridor. The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) will build a freestanding, state-of-the-art Outlet at 850 Gold Street (off South Willow Street) in Manchester to better serve the greater Manchester and Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public. The latest NH Liquor & Wine Outlet is slated to open by the end of 2021 and will provide customers with access to more than 4,000 varieties of premium wines and spirits.

“This new Outlet will be located in New Hampshire’s premier retail corridor, strengthening our presence in the state’s largest city and offering an expanded selection of wines and spirits in a new spacious shopping environment,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Establishing our presence alongside nationally recognized brands like Hannaford, Walmart, Home Depot, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson is the latest step in our ongoing effort to strengthen the NH Liquor & Wine Outlet brand, enhance the customer shopping experience and continue to generate critical revenue for the General Fund.”

The new Manchester Outlet will feature a vast selection of wines and spirits, showcase special sections devoted to premium and ultra-premium spirits, high-end wine, as well as Outlet Price Busters and Wine Power Buys selections. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, spacious aisles, and offer enhanced accessibility for NHLC’s growing curbside pick-up offering. The design will be modeled after the Warner NH Liquor & Wine Outlet pictured below. The existing building, which houses Enterprise Rent-A-Car, will be demolished and a new freestanding building will be constructed. Enterprise will be relocated to a nearby location.

Since 2012, NHLC has opened new or renovated existing NH Liquor & Wine Outlets in more than 30 communities.