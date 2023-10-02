New Hampshire Leads in State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, Releases Code of Ethics for Use of Artificial Intelligence in State Government

Concord, NH – Following the launch of the New Hampshire State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) application, local government entities – including K-12 schools – are now eligible to receive services to improve their cybersecurity posture and ensure they can deliver critical government and learning services to residents, businesses, and visitors to the Granite State.

Additionally, New Hampshire is one of the first states in the nation to develop and approve a Code of Ethics pertaining to the use of Artificial Intelligence by state agencies to improve interaction with government agencies and enhance efficiency.

Governor Sununu issued the following statement pertaining to the announcements:

“Thanks to our swift action, we’re the first state to have funds released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get critical services into the hands of local communities to make them more cybersecure,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “New Hampshire is moving quickly to keep cybersecurity at the forefront amid the ever-evolving technology landscape.”

“I am so proud of how the State of New Hampshire and our partners in the municipalities and K-12’s have collaborated on the SLCGP grant program,” said Department of Information Technology Commissioner Denis Goulet. “The work we have done together will help us better protect the security and privacy of our citizen’s data.”

Local government entities interested in applying for the New Hampshire State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program can learn more here.

New Hampshire’s SLCGP Cybersecurity Plan has been used by at least 23 other states in drafting plans of their own for approval by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. A copy of the plan can be viewed here.

A copy of the State of New Hampshire’s AI Code of Ethics can be found here.