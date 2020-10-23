New Hampshire judge wins prestigious national award for her work on children’s behalf

MANCHESTER, NH – The Honorable Susan B. Carbon of the 9th Circuit Court Family Division in Manchester has been named the 2020 judge of the year by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem Association for Children. The announcement was made at the organization’s virtual Awards of Excellence ceremony on Oct. 21.

CASA/GAL programs nationwide recruit, train and support volunteers who are appointed by judges to advocate in court for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The National CASA/GAL Association’s Honorable David W. Soukup Judge of the Year Award honors the outstanding contributions of a judge who has advanced the best interests of children through support of the CASA/GAL model.

“Judge Carbon’s record of advancing children’s issues in New Hampshire is unwavering,” said Marcia Sink, president and CEO of CASA of New Hampshire. “She was one of the first jurists to welcome CASA volunteers into her courtroom nearly 25 years ago and has consistently availed her time to assist with new advocate training and recruitment projects.”

Judge Carbon, who was named New Hampshire’s Judge of the Year in 2019, has served on the bench since 1990. She readily gives her time to CASA volunteer training and frequently shares her insights on the value of CASA volunteers in her courtroom. Judge Carbon also has an impressive record of service to the profession. In 2010, she was appointed by President Barack Obama as Director of the Office of Violence Against Women at the U.S. Department of Justice. She has served on many domestic violence and child protection initiatives at the state and national level, and has trained judges and other professionals around the world. Judge Carbon is also a past president of both the New Hampshire Bar Association and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

“The National CASA/GAL Association Judge of the Year Award is the greatest honor a juvenile court judge can receive,” Judge Carbon said of the award. “CASA volunteers have a profound impact on the lives of the children we serve. I am very fortunate to work with such a strong and committed organization in New Hampshire and all those who comprise CASA of New Hampshire. To have earned their respect and that of my colleagues around the country is deeply moving. I am so grateful for Marty Sink and all those who nominated and supported me for this award.”

The Honorable David W. Soukup Judge of the Year Award is named for the founder of the CASA/GAL model.

About CASA of New Hampshire

Since 1989, CASA of New Hampshire has provided a voice for abused and neglected children and youth by empowering a statewide network of trained volunteers to advocate on their behalf so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes. It is our goal to provide an advocate for 100 percent of New Hampshire’s children in need. Learn more at www.casanh.org.