New Hampshire hurlers limit Harrisburg to pair of runs, but it’s not enough

HARRISBURG, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats got a solid ensemble pitching performance on Wednesday night, but they couldn’t find the hitting to back it up. Instead the Harrisburg Senators managed to walk away with a 2-0 victory.

The game’s only two runs came early, beginning with Cole Freeman’s run following a wild pitch by New Hampshire Opening Pitcher Jeremy Beasley. Freeman led off the bottom of the first with a line drive double and then was moved to third on a sac fly by Jackson Cluff before scampering home on the errant throw from Beasley.

The game’s other run came in the bottom of the third as a pair of singles off Fisher Cats hurler Connor Law transformed into a run by Brady Lindsly following another sac fly by Cluff.

Harrisburg was limited to just seven hits on the night, four of them coming from Freeman, but New Hampshire was limited to just six. Chavez Young had two of those hits and Vinny Capra contributed a double.

Beasley was issued his first Double-A loss of the year, leaving after two innings of work. Cade Cavalli (3-3) was the winner, going seven innings in his start for Harrisburg, striking out six Fisher Cats against four hits and a pair of walks. Carson Teel retired the visitors in the ninth for his second save of the year.

On Thursday, Luis Quinones (0-2, 5.54 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against Jackson Tetreault (2-0, 3.31 ERA) in what will be a noon start time.