New Hampshire Housing launches Community Heroes Homebuyer initiative

BEDFORD, NH – In appreciation of the vital services that New Hampshire’s essential frontline workers have been providing during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire Housing has launched a special initiative to help them become homeowners. The new Community Heroes Initiative provides a $3,000 closing-cost credit to eligible first-time homebuyers who finance through one of New Hampshire Housing’s Plus mortgage programs.

Eligible borrowers include healthcare, daycare and eldercare workers; law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders; educators; and active members of the Armed Services. The Community Heroes Initiative provides a $3,000 grant directly to the lender as a closing-cost credit and the borrower is not required to repay this credit. There is a maximum program income limit of $135,300, and funding for this initiative is limited.

“It is our privilege to assist these essential workers who want to become homeowners,” noted Ignatius MacLellan, managing director of New Hampshire Housing’s Homeownership Division. “These individuals have provided critical services to communities in the Granite State, and they and their families have made many sacrifices during this extraordinary time. New Hampshire Housing is pleased to be able to offer them this special assistance to help them become a homeowner.”

The Community Heroes Initiative closing-cost credit is only available with one of New Hampshire Housing’s Plus loan programs. Details about the program and eligibility are at: GoNHHousing.com/Heroes.

New Hampshire Housing reserves the right to suspend or terminate this initiative at any time. Proof of current employment with an eligible organization is required. All borrowers will be required to sign an affidavit at closing affirming eligibility.



About New Hampshire Housing: As a self-supporting public corporation, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority promotes, finances and supports affordable housing.

