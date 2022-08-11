New Hampshire Healthcare Hero nominations open

Concord, N.H. – New Hampshire’s healthcare sector employs over 60,000 people. From doctors and dentists to paramedics and physician assistants, this massive network of dedicated individuals keep us safe, heal us and comprise a critical safety net. For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort plans to honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through September 16.

The work can be both rewarding and challenging and many in healthcare continue to perform jobs and tasks that fall outside of their job description. Job shortages and the pandemic exacerbated the challenges and there is a great need to ensure that those in healthcare are recognized and appreciated for the essential services they provide. That’s at the heart of the mission of the Healthcare Heroes initiative.

“Every healthcare organization requires a team approach to provide the proper and necessary care and we believe that those who may work under the radar but really are a superhero within their organization deserve recognition,” said Roxie Severance, who has led this grassroots effort since its inception. “It takes a full community of professionals to make our healthcare system work, and we’re excited to honor that role and share their stories.”

Anyone can nominate a Healthcare Hero. The simple online nomination form includes a few questions about the individual and why they are being nominated. The NH Healthcare Heroes volunteer committee, made up of healthcare professionals across the state, reviews the nominations and selects one winner across the seven regions and 14 runners-up. Each winner will be honored during a pinning ceremony that is live-streamed on Facebook in partnership with the Heroes’ employer and will receive a customized swag bag filled with donations from sponsors and supporters of this initiative.

In 2020, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative was developed to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities to help others by working in the healthcare field. To date, 21 winners have been named and profiled to help shine a light on their work and encourage others to consider a healthcare career. This year’s photos, videos and stories will be shared in October and November.

Emilee Guyette was one of the 2021 Healthcare Heroes. In 2013, she left the world of assisted living to work at the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene. Her co-workers recognized her commitment to her role and nominated her. “As long as I’m making a difference, I’m definitely satisfied with that,” she said. “No matter what role that is.”

Lead sponsors for the current NH Healthcare Heroes recognition effort include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare,the NH Sector Partnerships and Initiative and Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, serves as the fiscal agent. Other major sponsors include the NH Sector Partnerships Initiative, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, North Country Healthcare, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, NH Health Care Association, Solution Health The Elliot, Community Health Institute, Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation, Catholic Medical Center, Northeast Delta Dental, NH Needs Caregivers! and Seacoast Public Health Network.

For more information on this effort or to become one of our sponsors or supporters, please contact Roxie Severance at roxie@rsconsulting.services.