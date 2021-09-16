New Hampshire Food Bank receives 15,000 lb. food donation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Tyson Food and Walmart joined with Feeding America to donate 15,000 pounds of food to New Hampshire Food Bank.

This donation equates to approximately 12,500 meals for the one in nine New Hampshire residents who are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from.

“It’s a tremendous day,” said New Hampshire Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Liponis. “This is a real shot in the arm to help us in our mission to help feed the food insecure in New Hampshire.”

The ceremony included employees of Tyson and Bimbo Bakeries USA as well as 35 employees of three local Walmart markets such as store #184 in Manchester.

“It was great meeting everybody and it was great to have an opportunity to be helping fight hunger,” said Walmart Store #184 Manager Cindy Parent. “All of our stores help out and we try to stay on top of helping our communities in any way possible at Walmart.”

In 2020, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce and meats to more than 400 non-profit food agencies across New Hampshire. Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States, providing food to millions of Americans through a network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.