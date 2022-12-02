New Hampshire Democrats rail against expected DNC ‘First In The Nation’ shakeup

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Democratic National Committee on Dec. 1 released a letter from President Biden, sharing Biden’s thoughts that the first Democratic Presidential Primary in 2024 should be in a state with black, brown, Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.

Although New Hampshire was not mentioned in the letter, it has been interpreted as an attack on the Granite State’s First in the Nation Primary status given Biden’s oversized role in the Democratic Primary process in his role as defacto party leader, the fact that New Hampshire is just over 88 percent white according to the 2020 census, and Biden placed fifth in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary.

Currently, New Hampshire state law requires New Hampshire to go at least seven days before any comparable contest, regardless of any decisions from national parties.

New Hampshire Democrats were quick to respond to the news.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

“In New Hampshire, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, where you come from or who knows your name – in our primary, everyone has a fair shot. It’s tremendously disappointing that the President failed to understand the unique role that New Hampshire plays in our candidate selection process as the first primary state,” said Shaheen. “It’s a shame the White House’s short-sighted decision risks splintering attention from candidates, denying voters crucial opportunities to connect with candidates and hear their visions and policy priorities. As frustrating as this decision is, it holds no bearing over when we choose our primary date: New Hampshire’s State law stipulates that we will hold the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary. That status remains unchanged as we are bound by State statute. We look forward to hosting candidates in New Hampshire for the 2024 presidential primary and showing the country that we should continue to be entrusted with the ‘First-in-the-Nation’ primary that yields timely, reliable results with a process that levels the playing field for all candidates, regardless of clout or background.”

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

“I strongly oppose the President’s deeply misguided proposal, but make no mistake, New Hampshire’s law is clear and our primary will continue to be First in the Nation. New Hampshire does democracy better than anywhere else, and makes better candidates and better presidents as a result of our First in the Nation Primary. Because of our state’s small size, candidates from all walks of life – not just the ones with the largest war chests – are able to compete and engage in the unique retail politics that are a hallmark of our state. This ensures that candidates are battle-tested and ready to compete for our nation’s highest office. We will always hold the First in the Nation Primary, and this status is independent of the President’s proposal or any political organization. I look forward to welcoming Democratic and Republican candidates to New Hampshire – just like we always have.”

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01)

“I’m disappointed by the White House’s decision today. New Hampshire has a long and proud tradition of hosting the first in the nation presidential primary, and our state will continue that legacy in 2024. Because of its size, geography, and political participation, New Hampshire is perfectly-situated to host the FITN primary. The Granite State gives candidates the opportunity to connect with voters one-on-one to make their case, strengthen their messaging, and allows a wide range of candidates to compete.

“Regardless of today’s events, New Hampshire will still host the first in the nation primary in accordance with our state law. The first in the nation primary cannot be granted or revoked by the DNC, and I look forward to New Hampshire continuing to host robust presidential primaries into the future.”

U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02)

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley

“The DNC did not give New Hampshire the first-in-the-nation primary and it is not theirs to take away. This news is obviously disappointing, but we will be holding our primary first. We have survived past attempts over the decades and we will survive this. Our first-in-the-nation primary has been an integral part of our state’s history for over 100 years, and is enshrined in state law. We look forward to welcoming candidates to New Hampshire in 2024 and beyond. We will continue to do what we in New Hampshire do well – provide a level playing field for all candidates and ensure they are stronger and ready for the fights ahead.

New Hampshire Republican Party spokesperson Mackenzie Rohde provided the following response in regard to the news.

“The First In The Nation Presidential Primary is a New Hampshire tradition that the NHGOP and Granite Staters alike have supported and adhered to every four years for the past 106 years. It’s extremely disheartening, yet unsurprising, that President Biden and the Democrat National Committee failed to not only recognize that tradition but have attempted to undermine it. President Biden’s decision to abandon New Hampshire’s FITN Primary is a moot point – NH State Law will continue to make NH the First in the Nation primary. The NHGOP and Granite Staters look forward to continuing our tradition and welcoming all candidates to the great First in the Nation State of New Hampshire.”