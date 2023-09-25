“New Hampshire Declaration of Independence” event on Tuesday in front of State House

CONCORD, N.H. – What would New Hampshire look like if it was no longer part of the United States? A group of people want to see what that would look like and they will be gathering at the State House.

On Tuesday, local political activists will sign and notarize a Declaration of Independence for a “Republic of New Hampshire” in a daylong event in front of the statehouse.

While the event’s organizers largely emulate the U.S. Declaration of Independence from 1776, other factors are mentioned in the organizers’ desire from independence for New Hampshire such as the undue influence of corporations over the American political system, inadequate healthcare, inadequate education, inadequate social services, endless military overseas conflict and other issues.

An electronic version of the declaration can be found here. More information on the event can be found here.