New Hampshire Congressional Delegation issues statements on Kabul attack

WASHINGTON – Following the explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul earlier today that have killed 12 members of the U.S. Military and 15 people overall at last count, members of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation have released statements.

“The death of American service members in Kabul is a tragedy. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and we can never forget their sacrifice for our country and fellow Americans who were in harm’s way. I continue to closely monitor the situation in Afghanistan. I urge the administration to hold those responsible for this despicable attack accountable while dedicating every resource to continuing the evacuation of Americans and our allies.” – U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01)

“My heart breaks for the loved ones of the U.S. service members and others who were murdered in this horrific terror attack. I continue to urge the administration to do everything in its power to secure the airport and evacuate every American, as well as our partners who stood side-by-side with our troops to combat terrorism. We must complete this mission, regardless of any arbitrary deadlines.”- U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

“I join the nation in mourning the loss of the brave U.S. service members killed in today’s horrific terror attacks in Kabul. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who were wounded. Our thoughts are with the U.S. military, diplomatic, and intelligence personnel who are working tirelessly through incredibly difficult circumstances to evacuate Americans, allies, and vulnerable Afghan citizens. The bloodshed today is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifice that American service members make each and every day to keep us safe.” – U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02)

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has also issued a statement.

“The news of today’s horrific terrorist attack in Kabul is heartbreaking,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Valerie and I join with all Granite Staters in praying for those who lost their lives serving our country and their families. Words cannot express how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice.”