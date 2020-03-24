New Hampshire community health centers to remain open

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Community Behavorial Health Association (CBHA) announced on Sunday that its ten community health centers across the state, including the Mental Health Center if Greater Manchester, will remain open.

“This is a difficult time for all of us and it is particularly hard for adults and children with mental illness. We want all citizens to know that their community mental health centers are ready to help and are working hard to make access to services available via telehealth and by telephone,” said Roland Lamy, Executive Director of CBHA. “We are all in this together and we each need to stay well for the sake of everyone in our state, our nation and the world.”

Walk-ins are not currently being accepted, but more information on how to received treatment from the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester can be found at mhcgm.org or 603-668-4111.