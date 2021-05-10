New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Contributes $440,000 to Match Donations During NH Gives

CONCORD, NH — NH Gives, New Hampshire’s single largest day of giving set to take place on June 8 and 9, is getting a boost thanks to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors.

To encourage other donors to give during the 24-hour event, the Charitable Foundation and its donors will contribute a $300,000 site-wide match, a $19,000 match for participating Upper Valley nonprofits and an additional $119,000 in matches to specific participating nonprofits.

Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched NH Gives in 2016, the event has raised more than $4.8 million from thousands of donors to support hundreds of nonprofits across New Hampshire. In June 2020, amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, NH Gives shattered all previous records, raising more for New Hampshire nonprofits than it had in the previous four years combined. An unprecedented 14,000 people gave $3.4 million to nearly 500 nonprofits in just 24 hours — including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event.

“The success of NH Gives in 2020 gave nonprofits that do so much for New Hampshire a really important boost during an incredibly challenging year. This year, nonprofits are still feeling the impact of the pandemic, yet continue to meet the increasing needs of their communities,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits. “More than 400 nonprofits across New Hampshire have already signed up to participate in 2021, and we hope that Granite Staters will join us and donate to the nonprofits they care about, as well as discover organizations that might be new to them.”

NH Gives is an opportunity for people to come together to support organizations that have done heroic work to support our communities.

“Over the last year, New Hampshire’s nonprofits came to the rescue in thousands of ways – adapting, innovating, working tirelessly on behalf of our communities, said Richard Ober, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “Nonprofits will be critical to our shared well-being as we rebuild and reconnect and recover in the months and years ahead. New Hampshire’s nonprofits had our backs when New Hampshire needed them the most. They will keep having our back. Let’s all do what we can, and each contribute what we can, to show that we have theirs.”

NHGives.org is an easy-to-use, secure platform where people can learn about nonprofits doing good work in the Granite State and donate directly. For 24 hours between 5 p.m. on June 8 and 5 p.m. on June 9, donations are tallied as participating nonprofit organizations compete for additional cash prizes, with leaderboards displaying progress.

Generous Granite Staters don’t have to wait until June 8 to make an impact. You can also set up a fundraising page for your favorite nonprofit and promote it on your personal social media channels to encourage friends, family, and colleagues to give on NH Gives. In 2020, more than 471 fundraising pages generated more than $340,000 for local nonprofits during NH Gives. To set up a fundraising page, visit: www.nhgives.org/info/ fundraiser-guide.

Any 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit serving New Hampshire communities can participate in NH Gives. Eligible organizations can register on www.NHGives.org for a registration fee of $40 until May 16.