New Hampshire Bar Foundation awards ﻿more than $100K in justice grants for 2022

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Bar Foundation (NHBF) Justice Grants program recently issued $102,250 in Justice Grants. Grant applications are accepted biennially from New Hampshire nonprofit organizations and/or programs addressing the delivery of legal services, court operations, and solutions for justice-related problems. These Grants broaden the NHBF’s mission of strengthening and improving the Granite State justice system.

“The New Hampshire Bar Foundation congratulates the Justice Grant awards recipients on their significant contributions to communities throughout New Hampshire,” says NHBF Chair James Tenn. “We are pleased to have awarded more than $100,000 to deserving applicants. The award recipients are varied, with work focusing on educating the public about civics and highlighting the legal rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Grantees also support diversity and provide services to many underrepresented groups. Other recipients focus on improving the administration of justice and access to justice-related initiatives.”
Organizations receiving 2022 New Hampshire Bar Foundation Justice Grants are:
  • New Hampshire Legal Assistance – Civil Legal Services Strategic Planning – $18,950
  • New Hampshire Bar Association – We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution – $8,500
  • New Hampshire Historical Society – The Democracy Project – $8,500
  • New Hampshire Public Radio – Civics 101 Program – $8,000
  • UNH Law – Warren B Rudman Center- Summer Fellowships – $8,000
  • YWCA – Court Advocacy – $8,000
  • Guardian Support Services of NH – Guardianship Support Program – $7,500
  • New Hampshire Bar Association – Beyond High School: A Guide to Your Rights and Responsibilities book – $7,500
  • New Hampshire Bar Association – Prison Discussions – $6,000
  • Manchester NAACP – Discrimination Reporting and Legal Redress – $5,000
  • New Hampshire Brazilian Council – Special Immigrant Juveniles Classification Public Education and Advocacy Program – $5,000
  • New Hampshire Civics – Civics 603 – $5,000
  • Bridges: Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Services – AmeriCorps Court Advocate – $4,500
  • 603 Legal Aid – Post Merger Integration – $2,800

The New Hampshire Bar Foundation is also holding its Annual Dinner, Awards, and Fundraiser on April 12 at the Manchester Country Club. To learn more or to make a donation, visit nhbarfoundation.org

