New Hampshire Bar Foundation awards ﻿more than $100K in justice grants for 2022

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Bar Foundation (NHBF) Justice Grants program recently issued $102,250 in Justice Grants. Grant applications are accepted biennially from New Hampshire nonprofit organizations and/or programs addressing the delivery of legal services, court operations, and solutions for justice-related problems. These Grants broaden the NHBF’s mission of strengthening and improving the Granite State justice system.

“The New Hampshire Bar Foundation congratulates the Justice Grant awards recipients on their significant contributions to communities throughout New Hampshire,” says NHBF Chair James Tenn. “We are pleased to have awarded more than $100,000 to deserving applicants. The award recipients are varied, with work focusing on educating the public about civics and highlighting the legal rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Grantees also support diversity and provide services to many underrepresented groups. Other recipients focus on improving the administration of justice and access to justice-related initiatives.”

Organizations receiving 2022 New Hampshire Bar Foundation Justice Grants are:

New Hampshire Legal Assistance – Civil Legal Services Strategic Planning – $18,950

New Hampshire Bar Association – We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution – $8,500

New Hampshire Historical Society – The Democracy Project – $8,500

New Hampshire Public Radio – Civics 101 Program – $8,000

UNH Law – Warren B Rudman Center- Summer Fellowships – $8,000

YWCA – Court Advocacy – $8,000

Guardian Support Services of NH – Guardianship Support Program – $7,500

New Hampshire Bar Association – Beyond High School: A Guide to Your Rights and Responsibilities book – $7,500

New Hampshire Bar Association – Prison Discussions – $6,000

Manchester NAACP – Discrimination Reporting and Legal Redress – $5,000

New Hampshire Brazilian Council – Special Immigrant Juveniles Classification Public Education and Advocacy Program – $5,000

New Hampshire Civics – Civics 603 – $5,000

Bridges: Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Services – AmeriCorps Court Advocate – $4,500

603 Legal Aid – Post Merger Integration – $2,800