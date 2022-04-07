New Hampshire Bar Foundation awards ﻿more than $100K in justice grants for 2022

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Bar Foundation (NHBF) Justice Grants program recently issued $102,250 in Justice Grants. Grant applications are accepted biennially from New Hampshire nonprofit organizations and/or programs addressing the delivery of legal services, court operations, and solutions for justice-related problems. These Grants broaden the NHBF’s mission of strengthening and improving the Granite State justice system.
- New Hampshire Legal Assistance – Civil Legal Services Strategic Planning – $18,950
- New Hampshire Bar Association – We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution – $8,500
- New Hampshire Historical Society – The Democracy Project – $8,500
- New Hampshire Public Radio – Civics 101 Program – $8,000
- UNH Law – Warren B Rudman Center- Summer Fellowships – $8,000
- YWCA – Court Advocacy – $8,000
- Guardian Support Services of NH – Guardianship Support Program – $7,500
- New Hampshire Bar Association – Beyond High School: A Guide to Your Rights and Responsibilities book – $7,500
- New Hampshire Bar Association – Prison Discussions – $6,000
- Manchester NAACP – Discrimination Reporting and Legal Redress – $5,000
- New Hampshire Brazilian Council – Special Immigrant Juveniles Classification Public Education and Advocacy Program – $5,000
- New Hampshire Civics – Civics 603 – $5,000
- Bridges: Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Services – AmeriCorps Court Advocate – $4,500
- 603 Legal Aid – Post Merger Integration – $2,800
The New Hampshire Bar Foundation is also holding its Annual Dinner, Awards, and Fundraiser on April 12 at the Manchester Country Club. To learn more or to make a donation, visit nhbarfoundation.org