New Hampshire Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Endorses Cinde Warmington for Governor

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (NHANA) announced their endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor. NHANA provides continuing education programs for the advancement of patient safety and practice excellence as a local resource for their 200+ members in New Hampshire. NHANA is the state chapter of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), which is the professional association representing more than 50,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student nurse anesthetists nationwide.

“From her time fighting for health care on the Executive Council to her years advocating for it as an attorney and on the boards of numerous mental health and substance abuse treatment centers, Cinde has always stood up for greater access to affordable health care,” said Kisha Thompson, CRNA. “As health care providers, we know that Cinde is dedicated to protecting patients and ensuring all Granite Staters can access the full range of health care services they need from reproductive health care to mental health care and everything in between. In the corner office, she will continue fighting so that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to live free and thrive.”

“I’m honored to continue earning the support of health care providers across New Hampshire,” said Cinde Warmington. “CRNA’s are essential members of the health care team and they are on the frontlines providing care to Granite Staters. As governor, I will always ensure they have the support they need to keep our state safe and healthy.”

NHANA’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), SEA/SEIU Local 1984, former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

