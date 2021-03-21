New Hampshire Asian American Coalition announces formation

Current laws prohibit discrimination “based on race and national origin.” The NH Asian American Coalition (NHAAC) firmly supports this principle and is also concerned that affirmative actions in favor of any race or ethnicity tears at the fabric of this great state and nation.

The New Hampshire Asian Coalition calls on the elimination of all forms of discrimination, including against Asian-Americans, and is a strong proponent of the principles of free markets, individual liberty and the greatness of America and the American Dream.

Lily Tang Williams and Chau Bao Kelley are co-chairing the organization.

For more information contact us at NHAAC@Protonmail.com