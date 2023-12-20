New Hallsville proposal expected next month

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A potential proposal on the future of the former Hallsville School could be coming to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Lands and Buildings on Jan. 16

During the meeting of that committee on Tuesday, Manchester Department of Public Works Director of Parks, Recreation and Cemeteries Mark Gomez gave preliminary details on the proposal, which would likely provide space for the Parks and Recreation Department, the Manchester Office of Youth Service and unspecified non-profit organizations.

Alderman At-Large June Trisciani indicated that local businessman Ed Baroody would be interested in participating in a public-private partnership regarding the building. This drew the ire of Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur, who had not been informed of this development and feared that such an arrangement could violate the law if not placed before a request for proposals. He also expressed concern about any lease agreements between Baroody and the city, which as of Tuesday had not yet been determined.

Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo said that the entire board likely shared concerns that the building and its access to the city for its public needs, adding that she was interested in learning more about the proposal.

Gomez also noted that Baroody did not indicate that he was looking for space for his own needs. Levasseur asked that a written proposal be presented on the 16th.

The item was tabled, pending further negotiation with Baroody.