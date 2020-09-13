New Greek restaurant and casino opens on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and other dignitaries helped to simultaneously christen the Granite State’s newest Greek restaurant and its newest gaming facility.

The Filotimo Casino and Greek Restaurant and DraftKings Manchester Sportsbook join Granite State Poker and a newly renovated South Side Tavern Sports Bar in a 40,000 square-foot entertainment complex on South Willow Street just off Exit 1 on I-293.

A new HVAC air filitration system and other redesigns to the complex, owned by Anagnost Companies, cost $2.5 million with the facility now including sports betting, keno, card games and other offerings from the New Hampshire Lottery in addition to the charitable gaming activities already on site.

The menu for the new Greek restaurant portion of Filotimo comes from Tommy Katsiantonis, operator of the South Side Tavern Sports Bar.

According to Dick Anagnost, president of the Anagnost Companies said the name for the new Filotimo Casino and Greek Restaurant came from a concept in the Greek language that has no direct translation into English but roughly translates to a concept of philanthropy and hospitality that lies at the heart of Greek culture.

Anagnost also praised Sununu for his ability to encourage safety alongside continued economic development.

Sununu praised the various groups that came together to make the newly renovated complex a reality as well as other businesses continuing to invest in New Hampshire now and include greater safety measures in adapting to the pandemic rather than waiting for the pandemic to conclude.

“Things are really moving here in New Hampshire, but we don’t take anything for granted. Even the opening today will be a little different with masks and social distancing and all that kind of stuff, but we really will get back on track here as we finish 2020 and enter 2021,” said Sununu, adding that he saw New Hampshire as the gold standard in balancing safety and economic success.