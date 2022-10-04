New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson.

The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and offer enhanced accessibility for NHLC’s growing curbside pick-up offering.

Since 2012, NHLC has renovated, relocated or constructed new NH Liquor & Wine Outlets in more than 30 communities. In addition to the new Manchester Outlet, NHLC has opened new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations in Concord, Rindge, Claremont, New London, and Littleton over the past year and is building a new Outlet in Nashua.

In 2021 the NHLC reported the most successful sales year in its history, generating $801 million in sales.