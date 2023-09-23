New gift shop opens at Saint Joseph Cathedral

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Press Release Community 0
Saturday, September 23, 2023 Press Release Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Judy Labbe-Huard and Heather Algozzine, Saint Joseph Cathedral staff members who are also managing the Gift Shop.

MANCHESTER, NH – Very Reverend Jason Jalbert, Rector and Pastor of Saint Joseph Cathedral, blessed the opening of the new Cathedral Gift Shop, which held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 23. Located in the parish rectory at 145 Lowell Street, the gift shop was established in response to the closing of the privately-owned Cathedral Church Goods.

The gift shop features religious items including books, gifts, greeting cards, devotionals, and home décor.

“The Cathedral Gift Shop will be a ministry of the parish, offering religious items which will cater to the spiritual needs of the Catholic faithful, so that they can deepen their relationship with Jesus,” said Rev. Jalbert. “I see this shop as an extension of our mission of evangelization within the wider community of lifelong Catholics, new Catholics, and soon-to-be Catholics.”

The Cathedral Gift Shop will operate Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesdays (until 5:30 p.m.) and Saturdays (until 3:30 p.m.).

To learn more, visit www.stjosephcathedralnh.org/giftshop or on Facebook at facebook.com/stjosephcathedralgiftshop

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts