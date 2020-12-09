New Futures welcomes new board members 

CONCORD, NH – New Futures, New Hampshire’s leading health policy and advocacy organization, is pleased to welcome five new members to its board of directors, Walter D. Medley III, Chief John Monaghan, Kelly Untiet, Annette Escalante, and Trieste Philbrook.

“We know their professional and personal experiences, from law enforcement to substance use treatment to education and beyond, will be invaluable assets to the New Futures’ Board and will greatly contribute to our organization’s mission to advance the health and wellness of the Granite State,” said Michele Merritt, New Futures’ President and CEO.

Walter D. Medley III has been a New Hampshire Realtor for fourteen years carrying licenses in both NH and MA. He brings a comprehensive understanding of NH’s residential housing market with a proven track record of representing the needs of both home buyers and sellers, highly valuing his relationships with clients. In his personal time, Walter is a music director and church organist at the Calvary Baptist Church in Haverhill, MA where he grew up.

Chief John Monaghan, now retired, began his career in law enforcement as a Patrolman in Lebanon, NH, later working as a New Hampshire State Trooper. For the past eight years, he has served as the Chief of Police in Franconia as well as in Moultonborough, NH, where he focused on building community trust, department credibility, and effective community engagement. Since retiring from law enforcement, John has worked for All Aces Inc. on issues of racial equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Kelly Untiet is a Community Engagement Manager with Unite Us, an organization focused on building coordinated care networks of health and social service providers across New Hampshire. Previously, Kelly served as the Administrator of the Office of Social and Emotional Wellness within the NH Department of Education assisting in the statewide expansion of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support for Behavioral Health and Wellness (MTSS-B), Trauma Responsive School initiatives, and prevention efforts focused on bullying, substance use, and suicide.

Annette Escalante is the Senior Vice President of Substance Abuse Services at Farnum Center. Previously, she has worked for the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services as the Director of the Bureau of Drug & Alcohol Services and as the Vice President of the Greater Nashua Council on Alcoholism, Keystone Hall for 12 years. She has over 27 years of experience on matters of substance use disorders, trauma, youth services, corrections, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Trieste Philbrook has been involved with the Capital area community since 1995 when she moved here after graduating from Bay Path College. She has been working in the health and wellness field since 2009 when she began her YMCA career as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer. Beyond fitness her focus has always been community engagement, development, and fundraising. She has received both a Well Done award from the Capital Area Wellness Coalition and the Character Development award from the Concord Family YMCA for her work in the community.

About New Futures

New Futures is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates, educates and collaborates to improve the health and wellness of all New Hampshire residents. Learn more at new-futures.org .