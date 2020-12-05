New feature: Daily weather updates with meteorologist Rick Gordon

Rick Gordon, our weather guy.

MANCHESTER, NH – We couldn’t have timed it better if we tried. Having our own weather guru as the season’s first big snowstorm bears down on Manchester is more than we could have asked for.

And we’re thrilled to have Rick Gordon, former Chief Meteorologist for WMUR, bringing you the daily weather forecast.

Gordon is a ninth-grade science teacher for Central High School, but still has a passion for the weather.

Look for Rick’s Weather Corner on our home page, daily, and click for the detailed five-day forecast.

