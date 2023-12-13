New era for Trinity hoops begins with 73-58 win over Concord

MANCHESTER, NH — The faces may have changed but the results are very much the same.

Sophomore Kevin Doherty poured in a game-high 22-points to lift Trinity High to a season-opening 73-58 win over Concord High, Tuesday night. Junior Evan Dunker scored 11 of his 19 points in the third quarter, as the Pioneers erupted for 29 points to break open a close game.

The game marked the debut of new Trinity Head Coach Ray Farmer. The 33-year-old Farmer is a former standout player for Nashua North High and Daniel Webster College. He succeeds Keith Bike, whose successful tenure with the Pioneers included a 2021-2022 Division I State Championship.

Farmer said that while he is looking to build on the recent success of the Trinity program, this year’s Pioneers have to forge their own identity. With just one senior on the roster (DeVohn Ellis), the team has plenty of room for growth.

The game was sloppy, even by season-opening standards. Concord turned the ball over 29 times, including 10 times in the first quarter, as Trinity jumped out to a 16-8. Many of the turnovers were the result of an aggressive Trinity defense, led by Dunker (4 steals). The Pioneers continually shifted between man-to-man, zones and half-court traps, keeping the Crimson Tide offense off-balance.

Trinity’s own carelessness with the ball (22 turnovers), helped Concord stay close though the first half. Senior forward Alain Twite led the Crimson Tide with 15 points and 10 rebounds.