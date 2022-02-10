New England senators introduce congressional resolution honoring Tom Brady

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), joined fellow senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT) in introducing a resolution in the U.S. Senate honoring the career of Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from football earlier this month.

The full text of the resolution can be found below.

Honoring Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., the 7-time Super Bowl champion who played for the New England Patriots for 20 incredible seasons, and briefly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2 seasons, for a combined 22 seasons in the National Football League.

Whereas Tom Brady, commonly known as “TB12” or “the GOAT”, was born in San Mateo, California, on August 3, 1977;

Whereas, after graduating from Junipero Serra High School, Tom Brady matriculated at the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines football team to wins in the Citrus and Orange Bowls;

Whereas Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 National Football League (referred to in this preamble as the “NFL”) Draft with the 199th pick by the New England Patriots, a selection that many football analysts now regard as the best draft pick of all time;

Whereas Tom Brady was named the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots during the 2001 season and subsequently never had a losing season as a starting quarterback during his time in the NFL;

Whereas Tom Brady was instrumental in creating iconic moments in New England sports history, including—

(1) on January 19, 2002, leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind win in the American Football Conference Divisional playoffs against the Oakland Raiders during a blizzard in the last game ever played at Foxboro Stadium;

(2) on February 2, 2002, leading the New England Patriots to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams;

(3) during the 2007 season, leading the New England Patriots with a record setting passing touchdown performance to a perfect 16-0 regular season; and

(4) on February 5, 2017, overcoming a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI;

Whereas Tom Brady has won 7 Super Bowls, including 6 with the New England Patriots, and was a key member during the franchise’s dynasty era, which spanned 2 decades;

Whereas Tom Brady has been—

(1) selected 3 times as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player;

(2) selected 5 times as the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl;

(3) selected 6 times as an All-Pro player;

(4) selected to 15 Pro Bowls; and

(5) a consistent NFL leader in passing touchdowns, passing yards, passer rating, and completion percentage;

Whereas Tom Brady holds numerous NFL records, including—

(1) the most Super Bowl wins with 7;

(2) the most Super Bowl appearances with 10;

(3) the most career wins with 243;

(4) the most career passing completions with 7,263;

(5) the most career passing touchdowns with 624; and

(6) the most career passing yards with 84,520;

Whereas Tom Brady taught all of New England that the most important championship ring was “the next one”;

Whereas Tom Brady earned the love and admiration of New England sports fans everywhere and buoyed the spirits of children through his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Best Buddies;

Whereas Tom Brady brought incredible joy to New England and all of Patriots Nation, who loved watching him play; and

Whereas Tom Brady played his final NFL game on January 23, 2022: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) honors the legendary career of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., whose leadership, tenacity, and hard work defined a generation for Patriots Nation and whose legacy will continue to live on for years to come; and

(2) wishes Tom Brady a fulfilling post-professional football career as he bids farewell to the gridiron.