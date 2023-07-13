New England Forest Rally ready to roar

NEWRY, Maine – Beginning Friday, 61 teams will hit the tote roads and back woods of western Maine and northeastern New Hampshire for the 33rd New England Forest Rally.

The heavy rain in the past week or so has not changed plans for the two-day event, in which race cars with a driver and co-driver compete in point-to-point stages. It’s the sixth race in the eight-race American Rally Association (ARA) Green APU National Rally Championship series.

“We learned through the day Wednesday that the NEFR stage roads all survived the seemingly non-stop rain over the past week and are ready for the rally,” organizers said in a news release Thursday.

The New England Forest Rally first ran in 1991, and draws teams from all over the U.S. and Canada. It includes both a national and regional competition, and is hosted by Team O’Neil rally driver school, in Dalton.

The course changes every year, and this year’s stages comprise 111.3 competition miles on forest and closed public roads, and 415 transit miles driven over public roads at legal speeds.

In stage rally, cars have two-person teams – a driver and a co-driver who gives route notes to the driver so the driver can better anticipate road features and conditions. The cars can reach speeds of more than 80 mph.

The rally is free to watch, but those who do must check out the spectator’s guide, which explains how to get a good view of the race without getting in the way of drivers or trespassing on private land, and what the rules are for watching. It has a schedule, maps and information about what stage areas are open to the public. A spectator bus that follows the course and has an admission fee is sold out.

Spectators are advised to arrive early and bring bug spray and water, and be prepared to spend several hours at a stage site. Spectators can’t leave until all the cars in the race have come through.

A favorite event for fans is the parc exposé, held Friday and Saturday mornings at Sunday River Ski Area in Newry, Maine. The teams parade their cars into an open area and fans can check them out and talk to the competitors. There is music and food, vendors and exhibitors.

Fans can also see the cars at JML Trucking, in Errol, a service area for the New Hampshire portion of the race.

The event concludes with an awards party with and volunteer appreciation barbeque Saturday night at Sunday River.

Start your engines

Teams ran the first reconnaissance run – the recce – of the stage roads Wednesday. The teams take a restricted speed drive of the roads in non-race vehicles to get a feel for the course. During the actual race, the co-driver calls out instructions to the driver about navigating the course, so this part of the pre-race is essential to the competition. Teams got a second look at the roads today.

Also today is technical inspection, known as “scrutineering” or simply “tech,” where all vehicles and safety equipment are carefully checked by officials.

On Friday morning, cars line up before the ceremonial start at South Ridge Lodge at Sunday River Ski Area.

The ARA recently created the 43 Institute, or 43i, in memory of Ken Block, which “creates paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success.” Block’s number was 43.

Block, 55, died in his home state of Utah in a snowmobile accident in January. He was an instrumental figure in the sport, including the New England Forest Rally and host Team O’Neil.

This year’s circuit also includes the Ken Block Flat Out 43ver award, which honors “Ken’s love and ongoing commitment to the sport of rally and the rally community.” The award is given out at ARA National events this year, recognizing teams that display Ken’s determination and commitment. Winning drivers and co-drivers each get a $1,430 prize.