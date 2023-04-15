New England College to close Manchester campus, moving arts students to Henniker campus

Beginning in the fall, The Institute of Art and Design at New England College will provide degree opportunities in the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and the Bachelor of Arts (BA) in several dedicated spaces on the Henniker campus. IAD students will study and live side by side with students taking other programs, enjoying full access to all of the College’s resources in athletics, dining, wellness, and extracurricular programs. By uniting in a common location, faculty will extend their contributions to the College community and make art and design even more available to the student body. Both faculty and students will enjoy new opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration.

A full roster of academic offerings beyond the arts, including courses in psychology and business–areas where arts students have shown steady interest–will foster intellectual exploration. At the new theatre in NEC’s Putnam Center for the Performing Arts, students can tap their interest in dramatic arts and perhaps perform on a state-of-the-art stage. In addition to over 20 inter-scholastic teams, students enjoy numerous intra-mural sports and skiing is available at Pat’s Peak.