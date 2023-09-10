New England College announces ‘Art at French’ community programming

MANCHESTER, NH – The Institute of Art and Design (IAD) at New England College (NEC) is offering a full program of educational and cultural activities in NEC’s historic French Hall at 148 Concord Street in Manchester.

Members of the greater Manchester community and beyond can enjoy community education and engagement opportunities through art workshops and classes in drawing, painting, digital photography, printmaking, and jewelry making—some of IAD’s most popular programs—for a reasonable cost.

IAD Professor James Chase will lead the development and planning of the programs offered, and he will be assisted by fellow IAD professors Tricia Gibbs, Patrick McKay, Gary Samson, and others.

“We are excited for the range of courses, workshops, exhibitions and other programming that will occur in French Hall.” Darryl Furtkamp, Dean of the Institute of Art and Design, said. “We invite people of all backgrounds, abilities, and interests to join us in fostering their creativity in a community-centered environment that encourages engagement with our faculty, exhibitions, collaborators, and presenters.”

NEC is also working with local school districts to develop art education for students at no cost. In particular, a two-and-a-half-hour Saturday Morning Art Program (SMAP) will serve college-bound high school students. A minimum of 15 SMAPs are planned over the course of the year with six courses scheduled this fall. Students who successfully complete this program will be eligible for college credit and scholarships at NEC.

“The arts have played a vital role in Manchester for many years, and we are pleased to announce new programming that will keep that tradition alive,” stated Dr. Wayne Lesperance, Jr., President of New England College. “NEC is committed to offering regular programming in French Hall and to making Art at French a successful avenue for the arts and art education in Manchester.”

NEC welcomes inquiries from local arts organizations and others on how the College can collaborate on art education and exhibitions that benefit the community.

Learn more about these programs and events at nec.edu/artatfrench.