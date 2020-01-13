New eatery, Diz’s Cafe, coming to Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH — It’s too soon to know just how delightful Diz’s Cafe will be, but based on everything we know so far, you can expect good things to come with the grand opening of this “down home” cooking eatery, set to open sometime in March.

Culinary team Diz Window and Billy Martin will be cooking up a daily menu of comfort foods perfect for carryout meals, whether it’s for family time around the table or a special occasion meal. Eating in? Convenience is part of the concept. Diz’s will offer you online ordering as well as a walk-up order kiosk and a full-service counter for those who want to sit a spell. Casual seating (located at the former Lorena’s Cantina) will also feature food runners to take your order.

Demolition is underway, according to Judi Window, Diz’s other half. The space, which was bifurcated into two and hosted a pop-up holiday shop for the holiday, will remain two spaces with separate entrances

Follow along via Diz’s Cafe on Facebook for the latest updates.