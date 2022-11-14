New Director of Homeless Initiatives expected to start job later this month

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A replacement for former Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green has been named.

Adrienne Beloin, who most recently held the director’s position at St. Francis House in Boston, Mass., is expected to start as Green’s replacement on Nov. 28.

Beloin served at St. Francis House from Apr. 2019 to July 2022, following stints as the Program Manager and Access Therapist at the Dimock Center (Feb. 2016 to Apr. 2019) and other social work positions in the greater Boston area over two decades.

Beloin received a master’s degree in social work from Simmons College School of Social Work in 2004 after graduating in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Rutgers University.

At St. Francis House, Beloin directed around 100 employees, managers, and associate directors at a day shelter that serves 500 homeless adults per day, and about 6,000 per year, the largest day shelter in Massachusetts.

Green was appointed to her position in Feb. 2021 and resigned in September of 2022.