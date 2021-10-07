New development and congregate housing on this week’s Planning Board agenda

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, October 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 22. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. Project applications and other materials for this meeting are available online.

SP2021-024: 21 West Auburn St and 24 Depot Street, Central Business District and Arena Overlay Zoning Districts

A site-plan application to demolish a structure of more than 200,000 square feet and to construct an apartment building with approximately 260 dwelling units, approximately 207 parking spaces, with associated on- and off-site improvements. Fuss and O’Neil, Inc. for the Desmond F. Willey Trust and Manchester Mills Realty, LLC. [Continued from September 2, 2021]

CU2021-015: 606 Valley Street, Redevelopment-Mixed Use Zoning District

Applicant is requesting a conditional-use permit application to use approximately 3,400 square feet of existing retail space for healthcare offices. Permit Advisors for 606 Valley NH, LLC.

S2021-009: 676 & 692 Front Street, Residential One Family Zoning District

A subdivision application for a lot line adjustment between the two properties. S&H Land Services, LLC for Stephen A. Bukowski & Robert and Emily Bukowski Joint Revocable Trust.

S2021-012: 130 Union Street, Residential One Family Zoning District

A subdivision application for a lot line adjustment transferring 4,250 SF from Lot 3 to Lot 4 resulting in two lots of 9,889 SF (Lot 4) and 6,191 SF (Lot 3). Joseph M. Wichert, LLS for Bhavesh B. & Nitu B. Patel.

SP2021-028: 130 Union Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

A site-plan application for minor site modifications associated with adjacent Lot 4 in the R-3 Zoning District. Granite Engineering for

Bhavesh B. & Nitu B. Patel.

SP2021-029: 130 Union Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

A site-plan application to construct a proposed 4-unit residential development with associated site improvements. Granite Engineering for Bhavesh B. & Nitu B. Patel

Sp2021-015 130 Silver Street & 40 Pine Street, RDV Zoning District

A site-plan application to construct a 4,200 SF addition, with associated site improvements. Fuss & O’Neill, Inc. for SNHS Management Corp.

[Request by applicant to postpone to 11/04/21]

SP2021-027: 210 Beech Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

A site-plan application to change the use of an existing two-family into congregate housing in the R-3 Zoning District. Tabula Rasa, LLC.

CU2021-016: 210 Beech Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

A conditional use permit application to reduce the required parking in the R-3 Zoning District. Tabula Rasa, LLC.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

SP2021-023: 284 Hanover Street

CU2021-015: 606 Valley Street

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS