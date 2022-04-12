New charges for Kayla Montgomery unrelated to disappearance of step-daughter, Harmony Montgomery

CONCORD, NH – New charges have been brought against Kayla Montgomery, step-mother of Harmony Montgomery, 7, the child who has been missing since 2019 and subject of an ongoing search national search.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, who is currently in custody at the Hillsborough County House of Correction on unrelated charges of welfare fraud., was arrested April 12 on two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms that occurred in September/October 2019 in Manchester.

The announcement was made jointly Tuesday by Attorney General John M. Formella, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson, and United States Marshal Nick Willard.

These new charges allege that between September 29, 2019, and October 22, 2019, in Manchester, Kayla Montgomery received or retained a rifle and a shotgun belonging to C.F., knowing that the firearms had been stolen or believing that they had probably been stolen. Each charge is a class A felony, which carries a maximum term of 7½–15 years in state prison. Similar charges were brought against her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, on April 4.

There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

On April 7 prosecutors in the case made a plea offer for Kayla Montgomery on the welfare theft charges – the same week her now estranged husband and father of Harmony Montgomery, Adam Montgomery, was charged with seven counts of receiving stolen property related to the firearm allegations.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional information about the facts of this case will be released at this time.

The search for Harmony Montgomery continues, and officials request the public’s assistance with locating her. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at (603) 203-6060.

The charges and allegations against Kayla Montgomery are merely accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

