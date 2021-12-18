New chair and vice chair for the Planning Board; what’s on the Aldermen’s agenda?

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department hosted a public meeting on December 15 in conjunction with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to kick-off the process of amending the Manchester Zoning Ordinance and incorporating it into a unified land-use code. If you missed the meeting, watch it on-demand. The Master Plan, adopted on August 4, 2021, can be found here. Stay tuned for public input opportunities and save-the-date to attend Code-a-palooza™ sessions on March 30-31, 2022. If you have questions, feel free to email luc@manchesternh.gov.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, December 16 at 6 p.m. The board agreed to send a letter to the Board of Mayor & Aldermen regarding impact fees, reviewed Regional Impact for cases submitted for January hearings and elected Bryce Kaw-uh (Ward 1) to serve as chair and Sean Sargent (Ward 8) as Vice-Chair. Past chair June Trisciani (Ward 1) will be sworn into the role of Alderman At-Large in January. A recording of this meeting will be available on-demand through Manchester Community Television.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to meet on at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21. A public comment session will be held at 7 p.m. During the public comment session, members of the public are allotted 3 minutes each to present any comments/concerns to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. All city meetings are broadcast live on Manchester Community Television, Channel 22.

On the Friday prior to the weekly meeting, the agenda and related documentation is posted to the City of Manchester website. In the download section (see image below), you will find a drop-down for Agenda and Packet. Selecting the option for the Packet will give you the detailed information for each item on the agenda. If you still have questions, concerns or would like to comment on something, reach out to your Alderman.

CONSENT AGENDA

The consent agenda consists of routine items that historically don’t require additional discussion prior to a vote.

Accept BMA Minutes (July 6 – public participation, BMA and Finance meetings and the four July 20 special BMA meetings.)

Referrals to Committees Committee on Finance

Reports of Committees Committee on Community Improvement Committee on Human Resources/Insurance Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic



REGULAR BUSINESS

Communication from Richard Tango-Lowy, resigning from the Central Business Service District Advisory Committee.

Nomination(s) to be submitted by Mayor Craig, if available.

Nomination from Alderman Cavanaugh for Marlana Trombley to the Manchester Transit Authority Commission.

Tentative Agreement between the City and the United Steel Workers, Local 8938.

Tentative Agreement between the City and the Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors

Communication from Planning & Community Development to enter into a contract to demolish a structure at 416 Central Street.

Amending Resolution and Budget Authorization to authorize and appropriate funds for the Southern NH Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Budget projections submitted by the Finance Officer.

REPORT(S) OF COMMITTEES

Committee meetings are generally held on the first and third Monday and Tuesday of the Month. Agenda and materials for these committees can be found here.

Finance, Bills on Second Reading, Administration/Information Systems, Lands & Buildings.

RESOLUTIONS

Authorizing and appropriating funds in the amount of $238,800 for the FY2022 CIP 412122 2021 Homeland Security Grant Program-Network Hardening.

Authorizing, appropriating and transferring funds in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000) for the FY2022 CIP 611122 Helping Hands – 140- 142 Central Street Renovation Project.

BOND RESOLUTION

Authorizing Bonds, Notes or Lease Purchases in the amount of One Hundred Twenty Four Thousand One Hundred Sixty One Dollars ($124,161) for the 2022 CIP 411022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant-SCBA.

ORDINANCES

The complete version of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Manchester can be found here.

Amending Section 33.025 & 33.026 (Assistant Solid Waste Compliance Officer).

Amending Section 33.026 (Scale Operator) of the Code of Ordinances.

NEW BUSINESS

TABLED ITEMS

ADJOURNMENT