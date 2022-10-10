New book by local author offers guidance for parenting in the ‘digital dystopia’

MANCHESTER, NH – In a world increasingly dominated by technology, parents are often left wondering how to best guide their children through its many potential pitfalls. Dr. Loretta L.C. Brady’s new book, Technology Touchpoints, Parenting in the Digital Dystopia, seeks to answer that question. The book takes an in-depth look at the influence of technology and social media on human development and offers practical advice for parents and families seeking to navigate this complex digital landscape.

Dr. Brady’s book offers insights and strategies for parents navigating the digital world with their children. She provides practical advice on topics such as connecting with children despite technology, internet safety messaging, and policies to improve technology for everyone. With so much at stake, Technology Touchpoints is an essential read for any parent struggling to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the digital world.

“Parenting in the digital age is a bit like walking a tightrope. On one side is the promise of all the amazing things technology can do for our children, said Brady. “On the other side is the very real threat of addiction, cyberbullying, and all the other ways technology can be misused. As parents, we need to find a way to walk that line.”

Drawing on her own experience as a mother and educator, Brady explores the various touch points between parents and technology and offers practical advice on how to navigate these challenges. With wit and wisdom, she casts a critical eye on the often-hyped promises of technology, and provides a much-needed voice of reason in this increasingly frenetic debate.

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, it’s more important now than ever for parents to be thoughtful and intentional about the role technology plays in family life. Technology Touchpoints is a must-read for anyone eager to understand the challenges and opportunities facing parents in today’s digital age. The book explores the many ways technology is impacting parenting, including the rising rates of screen time among children and teens, the explosive growth of social media, and the ever-changing landscape of online privacy. With expert insights and real-world advice, Technology Touchpoints empowers parents to make informed decisions about how to best use technology to support their children’s healthy development.

To learn more and to purchase a copy of Technology Touchpoints, Parenting in the Digital Dystopia, visit https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538163931/Technology-Touchpoints-Parenting-in-the-Digital-Dystopia or your local bookstore or library.

Loretta L.C. Brady, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, writer, and Professor of psychology at Saint Anselm College. She received her doctorate from Fordham University and has been a source for the New York Times, USA Today, and the Washington Post on issues related to inclusive workforce development and resilience. Her career includes a Fulbright fellowship, McNair fellowship, international consulting, and entrepreneur advising for over two decades. To learn more about Dr. Brady, visit her website