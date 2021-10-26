New boat named after Derryfield grad turned Olympian

PEMBROKE, N.H. – Last week, the Derryfield School Crew Team honored former member and Olympian Regina Salmons by dedicating their new boat in her honor.

Salmons, a native of Methuen, Mass., is a 2014 Derryfield graduate. After high school, she went on to row at the University of Pennsylvania and also competed on the U.S. National Rowing Team, winning gold medals at the 2016 and 2018 Under 23 World Rowing Championships.

In 2021, she was part of the U.S. Olympic Rowing Women’s Eight team that finished fourth.

During her time at the Derryfield School, she was the editor in chief of the school’s feminist literary and arts magazine, “the F-Word,” and chaired “The Body Electric” poetry workshop.