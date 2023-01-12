New bill seeks to repeal “divisive concepts” law

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives Education Committee gathered for over three hours in Representatives’ Hall to hear a bill that would repeal what has become commonly known as the “divisive concepts” law.

The bill, HB 61, states that no educational law would bar any school employee from discussing historical or current concepts of any group. Wording in the law this bill aims to repeal prohibits educators from stating any one group is inherently superior or inferior to any other group.

Supporters of HB 61, expressed concern over confusion on what teachers may or may not teach under the law without breaking that law.

Others, such as Jonah Wheeler (D-Peterborough) and Maria Perez (D-Milford), said that the law have increased discrimination and harmed people such as themselves explore their heritage.

Other supporters of the bill expressed frustration that the law was ultimately passed as an amendment through the state budget in what was seen as effort to obfuscate transparency regarding passage of the law.

Tina Philibotte, Chief Equity Officer of the Manchester School District speaking on her own behalf, shared experiences from her own life as a student in New Hampshire where she was the only non-white person in her school and the similar struggles her daughter shared.

Philibotte said that her daughter spoke against the bill that enacted the current law and in seconds her daughter received death threats on social media, going on to elaborate that regardless what the initial intention of the law was, it has emboldened those who support discrimination.

“The one that stands out the most for me was, ‘I would like to see a bullet wound exit your head,” she said, regarding the death threats against her daughter.

Hanover School Board Member Deb Nelson, one of several individuals speaking in favor of the bill, said that the vagueness of the law seems to support the teaching of a “narrowed” history and that educational colleagues have begun to either skip topics or leave teaching completely due to the law.

Nelson also said that some supporters of the law are powered by “dark forces” that seek to prohibit any discussion about the issues that serve as the roots of discrimination.

Peter Petrigno (D-Milford), the prime sponsor of the bill, said that the law has nothing to do with discrimination, but is rather about silencing teacher voices.

“To be honest, I never understood why there was a need for this law in the first place,” he said.

Committee members Alicia Lekas (R-Hudson) and Arlene Quaratiello (R-Atkinson) asked several people testifying how the law prevented educators talking about concepts related to racism, with responses centered around what seen as a chilling effect for teachers fearing the consequences mentioned by Nelson as well as others saying that classrooms and schools have been disrupted by challenges around trying to work within the law and keep their students safe from racist attacks.

Keith Ammon (R-New Boston), one of the sponsors of the bill that created the current law, said that the intent of the law was to make everyone feel free from fears of discrimination in schools and that educators have limits on their free speech rights like any other employee with that speech interferes with the ability to do their job, using the example that teachers cannot start talking about subjects they were not hired to teach just because they feel like it.

The majority of individuals testifying on the law spoke in favor of its passage, with 30 of the 37 people signed up outside the hall indicating that they were in favor of the bill. For those with viewpoints in opposition stated that the law kept politics out of the classroom and prevented judgment of students, with others advocating that teachers should be publicly recorded while teaching for the sake of transparency.

One of those people speaking against the bill, a man named Brady Owens, asked if any teachers had been prosecuted under the law and that they had support from unions while parents did not. He also felt that the bill would not help create safer spaces within schools and said the comments regarding “dark forces” did not “promote unity.”

UPDATE: House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt (R- Wilton) released the following statement after the hearing of HB61, relative to teaching on discrimination in the public schools and discrimination in public workplaces.

“It’s appalling to see that Democrats in our state are attempting to repeal our anti-discrimination statute. At today’s hearing, supporters of the HB61 repeal repeatedly called for mutual respect, fairness, and a society that is fully open to participation by everyone. We agree 100%.

Unfortunately, repealing our anti-discrimination law would have precisely the opposite effect. The testimonies we heard today were pure myths and scare tactics. The current law does nothing to prohibit the teaching of racism and its effects throughout history. Despite what you heard, the current law does not mention critical race theory. What it does prohibit is teaching children that some of them are inherently racist based on their skin color, sex, race, creed, etc. Is that not what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called for when he said, ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character?’

What we heard today is that the current law is vague and unclear. There is nothing vague or unclear about prohibiting discrimination. Luckily for those who do not know how to teach without discrimination, the Department of Education has provided further clarification on that law that is easily accessible on their website.

Our goal should be unity, and we will never get there if the state is indoctrinating our citizens to presume specific people are born to be oppressors. No one is inherently superior or inferior to anyone else. This is about individuals, not a group of people.”