New assistant principal named at Memorial

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Manchester School District announced that Benjamin Dick has been selected to fill the open assistant principal position at Memorial High School.

Dick has taught English at Memorial since 2002, and during that time he’s overseen the drama club, annual faculty plays, and served as the Vice President and President of the Manchester Education Association. Most recently, he served as the Building Level Instructional Leader of the English department. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire and his master’s in secondary education administration from Tiffin University. In June, he completed his administration certification through the Upper Valley Educators Institute.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to continue as a member of the Manchester Memorial High School community while also moving into the next phase of my career,” Dick said. “The students and staff of Memorial are second to none and I consider it a privilege to be a Crusader.”

Dick is the second new assistant principal hired at Memorial this year, joining former Wilson Elementary assistant principal Jenn Harrises. Dick replaces former Assistant Principal Jonathan Barry, who left at the end of the school year to take a position at Souhegan High School in Amherst. Harrises replaced Mary-Jo Bourque, who retired at the end of the school year. Harrises and Dick join Assistant Principal Keith Puglisi and Principal Shaun St. Onge on Memorial’s leadership team.

Manchester School District is still seeking applicants for a number of positions, including teachers, coaches and administrators. You can find all available positions at https://hr.mansd.org/.