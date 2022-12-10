New arts and crafts boutique opens on Elm Street

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, Culture 0
Green Envy is located right next to Manchester Pawn and Willows on Elm Cafe. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Just in time for the holiday season, what had been an empty storefront on Elm Street has been transformed into a gathering place and shop for artwork, crafts and other locally-themed gifts.

Located across from Market Basket, near the new Red Oak apartment building and in right between Willows on Elm Café and Manchester Pawn, Green Envy Wellness is the brainchild of Manchester entrepreneur Helen Ryba.

The store opened just after Thanksgiving after nearly a year of planning. Ryba had operated a warehouse nearby where she sends monthly curated gift boxes to customers across the country. After plenty of planning, and help from her son, Ryba decided to turn this space into a retail extension of what she was already doing.

“This front was just open and there was nothing here, so I just decided, ‘why not put in a shop?” she said.

While most people begin to slow down when they turn 65, Ryba found that she was doing just the opposite as she hit that age earlier this year. Then again, going full speed is nothing new for Riba, who has received local Emmy nominations in her role as producer of “The Chef’s Plate – A Taste of New England.”

“Most people at my age start thinking about retirement and then I open up a shop. It might seem odd, but when others ask why, I ask why not?” She said. “Why slow down? I’ve always been this way. I think if I ever slowed down, I’d probably just keel over, and I don’t want that! I just really want to keep on doing what I love.”

Helen Ryba at Green Envy. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Some of those “foodie” type items that might have made a cameo on her former show or made their way into curated monthly gift boxes are available for sale at the store in addition to other home goods and works from local artists.

The store also holds a gathering place room, which Ryba says will soon hold candle-making seminars, but may also hold other craft-based classes potentially with food and drink sourced next door from Willows, and could possibly be open to groups looking for a place to meet.

More information on the store can be found online at greenenvywellness.com.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts