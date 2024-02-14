NEMO Equipment donates 100 sleeping bags to Common Man for Ukraine

DOVER, NH – Local outdoor gear manufacturer NEMO recently donated 100 high-quality sleeping bags to the nonprofit organization Common Man for Ukraine. These sleeping bags will be instrumental in providing comfort and warmth to internally displaced Ukrainian children seeking refuge in safe houses amidst the ongoing conflict in their war-torn country.

Common Man for Ukraine, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit dedicated to aiding those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, will distribute these sleeping bags directly to children in need across various safe houses. The volunteer-run relief organization’s co-founder, Alex Ray, expressed deep gratitude for NEMO’s generous contribution, emphasizing the critical impact it will have on the lives of displaced children.

“We are incredibly thankful to NEMO for their compassionate support during this challenging time,” said Ray. “These sleeping bags will provide much-needed comfort and relief to Ukrainian children who have been forced to flee their homes. NEMO’s commitment to humanitarian efforts is truly commendable, and we are honored to partner with them in our mission to support those in need.”

NEMO’s decision to donate these sleeping bags reflects the company’s longstanding dedication to corporate social responsibility and its commitment to making a positive difference in communities worldwide. Brent Merriam, COO of NEMO, shared his perspective on the importance of this donation.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to make these sleeping bags available for such a meaningful cause,” said Brent Merriam. “We’re thankful that New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan shared information about Common Man for Ukraine, demonstrating, yet again, that she is looking out for our state’s interests and those of people in need around the world. And we’re thankful that there are organizations like Common Man for Ukraine taking action to support children and families displaced by this senseless war in Ukraine. The team at NEMO sincerely appreciates the effort that Common Man for Ukraine is making to donate food, sleeping bags, generators, and trauma counseling to displaced children and families in Ukraine.”

NEMO’s donation of 100 sleeping bags underscores the collective efforts of businesses and nonprofit organizations to provide aid and support to vulnerable populations affected by conflict and displacement. Through partnerships like these, valuable resources can reach those who need them most, offering hope and relief in the midst of adversity.

Background Stats:

• Common Man for Ukraine has raised and distributed more than $3.5 million in aid to Ukrainian orphans (100% of funds raised go directly to humanitarian programs, ensuring maximum impact on the ground) and displaced children, resulting in the delivery of more than:

900 tons of food;

10,000 sleeping bags;

Hundreds of generators;

and the administration of monthly, 3-week-long trauma counseling retreat sessions for Ukrainian children of fallen soldiers.