Neighborhood zoning ordinance meetings announced

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A draft of proposed amendments to the city’s zoning ordinances is expected to be released on Friday, June 21.

The amendments are only the third of their kind in the city’s history and are in response to a change in the city’s zoning needs.

A presentation on the proposed changes will be given at 6 p.m. on that day at City Hall, with that presentation expected to be televised on Channel 22 and manchestertv.org

The following neighborhood meetings with the presentation, as well as opportunities to ask questions will take place at the following places on the following dates and times.

July 10, 6 p.m. – Northwest Elementary School, 300 Youville St.

July 13, 10 a.m. – Parker-Varney Elementary School, 223 James A. Pollock Dr.

July 17, 6 p.m. – Jewett Street Elementary School, 130 S. Jewett St.

July 27, 10 a.m. – Gossler Park Elementary School, 145 Parkside Ave.

July 1, 6 p.m. – Webster Elementary School, 2519 Elm St.

3, 10 a.m. – St. Anthony Community Center, 152 Belmont St.

14, 6 p.m. – Green Acres Elementary School, 100 Jack Lovering Dr.

17, 10 a.m. – Manchester Community Resource Center, 434 Lake Ave.

21, 6 p.m. – McDonough Elementary School, 550 Lowell St.

28, 6 p.m. – Smyth Road Elementary School, 245 Bruce Rd.

4, 6 p.m. – Bishop O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm St.

7, 10 a.m. – Palace Theater Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover St.

A steering committee is also expected to be created to help guide any additional modifications to the proposed changes before they are presented for approval by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen later this year, with Mayor Ruais expected to appoint three members of the public not already serving as Aldermen or on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Heritage Commission or Housing Commission. Those boards will have their own representatives on the committee

Anyone interested in joining the steering committee should send a letter of interest to luc@manchesternh.gov or by mail to Jeff Belanger at the City of Manchester Planning and Community Development Department, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.

More information is available at manchesternh.gov/landusecode or by calling 603-624-6450.